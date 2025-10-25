Massachusetts Daily Collegian

Men’s Soccer Notebook: UMass survives second half red card to secure draw

Minutemen survive through efforts from Fordham and Linden
Julian Sevillano
Daily Collegian (2025)
By Ezekiel Altman, Collegian Staff
October 25, 2025

The Massachusetts men’s soccer team survived a second-half scare, drawing 0-0 to St. Thomas 

Matt Fordham’s dominant performance led the Minutemen (6-4-6, 1-2-2 Summit League) after his defensive counterpart, Aidan Kelly, received a red card on a crunching tackle, denying the Tommies (7-4-4, 1-2-1 Summit League) of a clear goal-scoring opportunity. 

Just 12 minutes after halftime, St. Thomas looked aggressive and energetic. Senior midfielder Jorge Pacheco won a ball in the air and sent a forward pass to Mathis Guffroy. Guffroy had open green turf ahead of him, but instead delivered a pinpoint through ball past the sprawling left leg of Kelly. 

Tommies forward Yanis Lakhlifi received the pass and touched it forward with just UMass goalkeeper Dean Linden ahead of him. Right before Lakhlifi could provide the final strike to give his team the lead, Kelly came charging in to bring down the French forward without any contact on the ball. 

The referee raised his red card to Kelly, who was in disbeliefThe Minutemen lucked out as the foul occurred just outside of the 18-yard box, negating the possibility of a penalty kick. 

On the free kick, Linden came to the rescue. Guffroy’s shot spiraled to the left of the UMass wall, forcing the sophomore to burst right and make a spectacular save. 

Linden finished the game with a career-high 12 saves in his fourth appearance of the season. 

Minutemen winger Matt Cence took control of the attack. Despite being down a man, Cence drove forward with the ball, finding open space. He scissored his way into the 18-yard box on the left side of Cameron Olszewski’s net, and dished a pass with the inside of his foot to a crashing Magnús Ingi Halldórsson. The Iceland native struck the ball cleanly, forcing a difficult save out of Olszewski. 

A couple minutes later, Cence found Halldórsson again on the back post with an exquisite cross field pass past four different St. Thomas defenders. This time, Halldórsson pushed it past the Tommies’ goalie, but the ball brushed off the post. 

St. Thomas’ attack started to get a grip on its man advantage through Guffroy. The graduate midfielder was finding whoever he wanted, whenever he wanted. The only thing his teammates couldn’t find was the back of the net. 

The Tommies took 20 shots, but Linden either caught or parried away 12. Fordham provided the quality that the UMass defense needed, preventing any consistent threat St. Thomas tried to put forward. He got in the way of various shots and cleared the ball vigorously on many different occasions. 

In the dying embers of the contest, Guffroy found himself in space on the left side of the penalty area. He blasted a shot with his left foot that stung the palms of Linden, sending it towards Fordham for the clear.  

The Minutemen missed opportunities to capitalize on offense as well. In the first half, Fordham’s long throw continuously created mass havoc in front of the Tommies’ net. On one occasion, the ball came in and deflected off of a defender, finding its way to UMass’ Brad Moccio. Moccio struck a curler that snuck by the far post of Olszewski’s net.  

A couple minutes later, Cence chipped a through ball into the path of Alex Brown. Brown took a couple touches down the right flank before squaring a pass to Minutemen striker JP Mbuthia. Mbuthia didn’t get clean control on the strike and sent it well-wide of the net. 

Despite the six shots UMass had at half, none of them resulted in a shot on goal. The Minutemen ended the contest with eight shots, with Olszewski saving two of them. 

UMass finishes off its regular season against Kansas City at Rudd Field on Nov. 1. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. with the game available to be watched live on Summit League Network. 

Ezekiel Altman can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @EzekielAltman 

