No Date? No Problem: Eight Halloween Costumes for Third Wheels

Halloween is just days away, which means one thing: a lot of couples’ costumes. If all of your friends are in relationships this spooky season, this article is for you. I’m going to guide you through a list of third-wheel friendly costumes so that you can be included in your friends’ Halloween festivities.

Obi-Wan Kenobi (“Star Wars”)

If your friends are fans of “Star Wars,” there’s a good chance they are planning on dressing as Anakin and Padme. This is cute, but only one thing could make it better: Obi Wan Kenobi. You’ll need a simple set of items for this costume. You should put together knee-high brown leather boots, beige pants and either a lighter beige shirt or robe. You can add a brown utility belt and carry a blue lightsaber!

Batman (DC Universe)

Since the 2016 movie “Suicide Squad” came out, Harley Quinn and the Joker have been a popular Halloween costume. Some couples may be also dressed as Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy. The perfect hero to take down these villains? Batman. Head to a costume store to find the Batman mask, suit and cape.

Uncle Fester (“The Addams Family”)

Morticia and Gomez Addams are an iconic couple in every adaptation of “The Addams Family.” However, I would argue that kooky Uncle Fester is just as iconic, if not more. For this costume, you will need black pants and a black trench coat, as well as basic black shoes. If you want to go all out, you can even add a bald cap and use makeup to create dark circles under your eyes.

Raquelle (“Barbie: Life in the Dreamhouse”)

Barbie and Ken wouldn’t be who they are without Raquelle’s snarky remarks. To attain Raquelle’s classic diva look, you’ll want long black hair and an outfit with cheetah-print, glitter and gold or silver tones. You could go for these patterns and colors in the form of a skirt or some glamorous pants and a top. Add a smoky eye to make it “absolutely gorg,” as Raquelle would say.

Count Dracula (“Hotel Transylvania”)

Dressing as Mavis and Johnny from “Hotel Transylvania” is a perfect couples costume, but adding Mavis’ dad as a third-wheel would be a step up. For this Dracula costume, you can throw on a three-piece suit in black, a black cape, black dress shoes or boots and, of course, some vampire fangs. Slick back your hair with some gel to get the full effect.

Doctor Octopus (“Spider-Man 2”)

Peter Parker and MJ have a whole lot of enemies, giving you a lot of choices when it comes to iconic villain costumes. Doctor Octopus is an amazing choice and easy to make into a costume. Simply acquire the following: a dark brown or black shirt and pants, or a jumpsuit. On top of that, you will need a black trench coat and a set of small ovular sunglasses. If you’re feeling especially crafty, use some silver-painted pool noodles to create his four metal arms and attach them to your back.

Charlie Swan (“Twilight”)

The vampire and human love story between Edward and Bella was an anomaly to Bella’s dad, Charlie. In order to portray Charlie in all his glory, you’re going to need a police uniform and badge, topped off with a stick-on mustache. All eyes will be on you, because we all know that Charlie is the best character in the series.

Dwight Schrute (“The Office”)

When Jim and Pam finally got together in “The Office,” it was an extremely exciting moment for fans. But what would the show be without Dwight’s deadpan humor? Dwight’s classic outfit includes brown dress pants, a short sleeve yellow button up shirt, a neutral-colored necktie and his glasses.

Hopefully this list has you feeling inspired to be your spookiest third-wheel self. Have a happy and safe Halloween — and don’t forget to watch a scary movie!

Kaitlyn Saperstein can be reached at [email protected].