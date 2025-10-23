Massachusetts Daily Collegian

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Massachusetts Daily Collegian
No Kings protest fills Amherst Town Common

No Kings protestors assemble in Amherst Town Common with song and solidarity
Dylan Podlinski
Byline photo of Dylan Podlinski
By Dylan Podlinski and Kylie Slattery
October 23, 2025

On Saturday, Oct. 8, a No Kings Protest was held on the Amherst Town Common, as part of a nationwide movement in response to the policies of the second Trump administration.

The protest, hosted by the pro-democracy grassroots organization Indivisible West Quabbin, began around 1:30 p.m. and continued through the afternoon with a few hundred protesters present.

According to their website, No Kings, with the support of its sponsors, has worked across the country to mobilize protesters since June 2025 in support of “a sustained national resistance to tyranny.”

Amherst protesters had expressed concerns regarding government overreach, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity across the country and what they recognized as a rise of authoritarianism in America under President Donald Trump.

Will Snyder, a local resident, said he was at the protest “because I feel like I got to show my face and my opposition to an autocratic regime.”

Protestors lined the streets surrounding Amherst Center, displaying signs with messages such as “A King? NO CLUCKIN’ WAY,” and “Is this the 1600’s or 2025!”

Dylan Podlinski

Many passersby honked their horns in support of the protest as they drove by. American flags were widely displayed by protestors, as were Ukrainian and Palestinian flags. One attendee held a tall pole with a “NO KINGS” sign on top, surrounded by smaller flags and a long American flag banner hanging from it.

Local resident Kissy Mathewson has attended multiple protests held across Western Massachusetts during Trump’s term.

“I’ve been to all of them. So I was in Belchertown this morning — That was from 10 to 12 — And so just making the protest rounds,” Mathewson said.

Another local resident, Hannah Smith, said she attended the protest with her children to teach them about civic engagement beyond the basics of our constitutional freedoms.

“You know, if there’s one thing I want to leave them with, it’s that this is how we change stuff: you hit the streets,” Smith said.

Smith hopes to instill in her children “that people should be treated like people, that we should be holding our leaders accountable.”

Smith added that the level of support she saw in the Amherst community for these democratic ideals made her feel this was a safe place to raise her family.

Dylan Podlinski

The voices of attendees grew louder as organizers distributed sheets printed with the lyrics of songs they were planning to sing. The songs aimed to bring joy and lightheartedness to the protest, expressing the movement’s mission of non-violence.

“I love the camaraderie of it,” Mathewson said. “We feel like ‘I’m not alone in this.’ We’re together, we all feel the same way: together, we’re strong.”

Many protestors donned costumes for the event, such as inflatable dinosaurs and chickens, Lady Liberty, and even handmaids from ‘The Handmaid’s Tale.’

According to the Associated Press, protesting in costume has become a way for demonstrators to “to deflate tensions and draw attention.” The trend began in Portland, OR, where protestors wore inflatable costumes to demonstrations objecting to the deployment of the national guard to the city.

“[The inflatable costumes] started by mocking basically the National Guard being in their city,” Mathewson said. “So it’s kind of a demonstration that we’re not violent protesters, as we’ve been accused of being by our president, actually.”

Snyder, dressed in his own costume, reiterated the feeling of their cause, said, “We’re dead serious, but we have to do it with a smile, with joy.”

Dylan Podlinski can be reached at [email protected]. Kylie Slattery can be reached at [email protected].

