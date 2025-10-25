Offensive struggles extend Minutemen football’s winless streak

The Massachusetts football team suffered its eighth consecutive defeat of the 2025 season, extending a winless streak to start head coach Joe Harasymiak’s tenure.

Visiting the Central Michigan Chippewas, Harasymiak and company decided AJ Hairston would again get the nod at starting quarterback as the team searched for its first victory of the campaign. Hairston, a redshirt freshman who played with the Minutemen (0-8, 0-4 MAC) last season, made his seventh appearance of the year.

While the Pompano Beach native emerged out of a three-way quarterback battle with transfers Brandon Rose and Grant Jordan, his performance on Saturday didn’t meet the expectations that come with a secure starting role.

Hairston struggled early on the Chippewas’ (5-3, 3-1 MAC) home turf at Kelly/Shorts Stadium, completing just one of his first nine passes for only seven yards. This lack of success in the air coupled with struggles defensively saw UMass fall into a two-score deficit as early as the end of the first quarter.

The Central Michigan lead was extended to 17 points at halftime, forcing Harasymiak to table a run game that showed early promise and lean heavily on Hairston the rest of the way en route to a 38-13 loss.

Hairston closed Saturday’s contest with a prominent role in his team’s second half offensive identity, throwing 51 passes in total. He completed 21 of those attempts for an overall completion percentage of 41.2, his lowest mark of the year.

The offensive line explains part of the story in the Minutemen’s passing struggles, as Hairston dealt with constant pressure throughout all 60 minutes. Members of the Chippewas’ front seven consistently maneuvered past linemen and toward the signal-caller, who had to speed up his decision-making as a result. Overall, Hairston was hurried 12 times and sacked three times.

Another issue in the passing game was drops. There were two specific plays where Hairston had receivers – Jacquon Gibson and Max Dowling, respectively – open at least 10 yards downfield. The quarterback had good placement but his throws weren’t hauled in, falling off the players’ fingertips.

“Those drops were critical, the ones by [Gibson] and [Dowling],” Harasymiak said.

Of course, Hairston himself also played a role in his low completion percentage. Some of the freshman’s misfires were rough, as there were overthrows and missed windows that prevented UMass from making the game closer.

Though the game script prevented it, the Minutemen would’ve probably liked to tap into the potential their backfield showed early Saturday. The team averaged 4.5 rushing yards per carry as a group, led by redshirt junior Rocko Griffin. He ran for 56 yards on just seven carries, but 43 of those came from the UTSA transfer taking across the lone touchdown for his offense. Hairston showed promise in the run game as well, but overall, no rusher could get consistent four-to-five-yard gains.

Kezion Dia-Johnson led the way for the UMass receiving room, totaling 41 yards on three receptions. Kenyon Massey and Griffin each hauled in four passes for themselves and 11 Minutemen had at least one reception. With Gibson getting little playing time due to his midseason injury, it was difficult for another receiver to get consistent separation, further limiting the offense.

Overall, UMass’ offensive output paled in comparison to its opponents’. Central Michigan threw for 47 more yards than the Minutemen on 38 fewer passing attempts, coupled with a whopping 163-yard advantage on the ground. Complete domination on the offensive side of the ball spelled disaster for the away team, as they trailed early and never quite put themselves in a position to catch back up.

UMass will travel to Akron in hopes for a better offensive showing on Tuesday, Nov. 4. The game will kick off at 7:00 p.m.

Matt Kotfila can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @mattkotfila.