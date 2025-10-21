‘One Battle After Another’ is the defining film of the year

Paul Thomas Anderson has returned with “One Battle After Another,” an epic and searing political black comedy loosely based on Thomas Pynchon’s novel “Vineland.” The story follows an ex-revolutionary whose daughter is kidnapped by the U.S. military after years of living under multiple different identities. It’s a surreal and politically charged movie that is especially important to watch in today’s tumultuous political climate. It also happens to be one of the best written and acted movies of the year.

The film follows “Ghetto” Pat Calhoun, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, who is an ex-bomb expert for a far-left militia group called the French 75. After the birth of his daughter Willa and the capture of her mother Perfidia Beverly Hills, played by Teyana Taylor, Calhoun quits his life of political violence and raises his daughter under pseudonyms. 16 years later, a corrupt and racist military official, Stephen A. Lockjaw, who has a complicated history with Perfidia, shows up looking to capture and kill the remaining members of the French 75, putting the father-daughter duo on the run again.

The pacing of this movie is superb. Clocking in at two hours and 50 minutes, this movie could have easily been a drag, but due to Anderson’s seasoned writing skills and an impressive team of editors, the movie is surprisingly easy to watch. Even lengthy scenes with a lot of dialogue were entertaining, many with references to pop culture – a nod to Pynchon’s source material. Pynchon’s novels are dense postmodern novels are filled with black humor and pop culture, and can feel feverish and sort of surreal, a description that fits this movie well.

The soundtrack, composed by Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood, complements the movie perfectly. Greenwood has worked with Anderson before and their collaboration shows with the menacing and grand score. It’s filled with big string crescendos and choppy piano interludes that help to curate the atmosphere of oddity and peril that this film has. Anderson, famous for his needle drops, has a couple of good ones here too, including Steely Dan’s “Dirty Work,” Sheck Wes’s “Mo Bomba,” and The Jackson 5’s “Ready or Not, (Here I Come) (Can’t Hide from Love).” Talk about variety!

The other reason why this movie is a great watch is because of the cast’s strong performances. DiCaprio’s character, Pat Calhoun, is charming, driven and idiotic. After years of stoned paranoia in his little cabin in what looks like Northern California, he has lost his revolutionary edge. He now just sits on his couch watching reruns of “Battle of Algiers” and warning his now-teenage daughter about the dangers of U.S. imperialism.

DiCaprio’s Calhoun has a wit and sense of humor that makes him quite lovable, even when he can’t protect his daughter to save his life. In my opinion, DiCaprio is at his best when he’s playing comedic characters and when tapping into his comedic side.

The other star of this movie is Sean Penn, who plays one of my favorite villains of the last few years, Stephen A. Lockjaw. Even the name is menacing. Lockjaw is a corrupt, white supremacist military official who, after being humiliated by Perfidia in the first scene, develops an obsession with her. After capturing her, his attention is turned towards Pat and his daughter, whom he targets for the remainder of the film.

Penn plays Lockjaw with the physical discomfort of a man who is unable to be at ease in his own skin. He is equal measure terrifying and pathetic – a shell of a man whose only discernible identity can be found in the people he hates and the work he does to oppress them. Penn’s performance is powered by disgust for others (mostly minorities and leftists) but also disgust for himself, and it captures your attention every time he’s on screen. I would not be surprised if he won several awards for his performance this year.

A lot of supporting actors also held their own in the film, including Benicio Del Toro, who plays a karate teacher and community leader who moves through the events of the film with charm and composure that is laughable and Chase Infiniti as Calhoun’s strong-willed daughter Willa. These performances help create an entertaining and captivating world populated with very realistic characters.

Thematically, “One Battle After Another” is meant to satirize our current political environment. The movie oozes with paranoia and black humor, like an off-kilter America where the military feels omnipresent and culture collapses in on itself. It feels like being on the wrong side of a funhouse mirror. Simultaneously, the film makes it clear that the events of the film happen in a very possible reality. Everything that goes on in this film could happen in America today – it’s never too outlandish.

The first thirty-or-so minutes of this movie bask in that off-kilter energy. The opening scenes, which detail the early days of the French 75, buzz with the fervor of youth and revolution. The members of the militia group are itching to commit some new act of political violence, to scream from the rooftops that they’re here to stay. It’s chaotic and peculiar because we are seeing the U.S. from the French 75’s point of view. For them, America is a playground for rebellion, a bomb waiting to go off.

The military in this movie is on the other side of the same coin. They are fighting invisible wars against made-up enemies; immigrants, leftists and so-called “anti-Americans.” They are just as entrenched in their own fervent beliefs as any extremist guerrilla group is. The only difference is that they have the blessing of the state.

But the rest of the film follows Calhoun and his daughter after he left the revolution. He’s settled down, and his priorities have changed from lofty ideals to more personal ones of family and fatherhood. Thus, you can make the argument that “One Battle After Another” is less concerned with revolution and more about what happens when you try to leave it. The French 75, although still around, are fighting a Sisyphean war, one they could never win, and Calhoun has had enough of it. His politics have not changed much, and his revolutionary spark is still there somewhere, but he has moved on. It’s the military that is counting on them still fighting.

The existence of the French 75 is enough reason for Lockjaw to continue his make-believe crusade against the so-called corruptors of America, and therefore Calhoun and his daughter are roped back in. The movie makes the argument that the powers that be – in this case the military and white supremacy – feed on resistance and extremism to stop people from living normal lives. Calhoun has moved on; the French 75 has mostly died down. It is the military that has forced people to play a hand in a game that they no longer want to play. Furthermore, arguing that authoritarianism demands resistance to justify its existence. It always needs an enemy to target, and more often than not, those targets are ordinary people.

“One Battle After Another” is important because it describes modern America in a way that feels both abnormal and familiar. It encapsulates the fact that violence, uproar and constitutional crises, that happen on a daily basis, may not affect your daily life but its always a lingering turmoil that can impact us all, even those trying to live a peaceful life.

In all this unrest, Pat Calhoun and his daughter are simply trying to lead normal lives, as is everybody. The love they have for each other is the heart of this movie, and “One Battle After Another” makes the implicit argument that the future generation will lead us out of this mess if we care for them. It is, at its center, a hopeful movie.

