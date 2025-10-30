Pellegrino: UMass men’s basketball’s “X-factors” for 2025-26

After 11 players departed between the transfer portal and graduation, the Massachusetts basketball team has reloaded with 10 new additions to the 2025-26 roster. Three freshmen and seven transfers arrived in Amherst this offseason to bolster the squad. As a result, UMass’ primary contributors this season will be a combination of new and old.

Heading into a transformative inaugural season in the Mid-American Conference, the Minutemen hope to bring an improved product to the table on the heels of a subpar 12-20 campaign in 2024-25. These are the four “X-Factors” that will be entrusted with doing just that.

Marcus Banks Jr.

Marcus Banks Jr. can shoot the leather off the basketball. Across his two seasons at UMBC, he led the America East Conference in 3-pointers made in back-to-back seasons. His 85 makes in 2023-24 increased to an extraordinary 107 last year, good for 3.34 3-pointers per game. Just seven players in the nation eclipsed that average, one being former UMass guard Robert Davis Jr.

The graduate guard’s shooting prowess is undeniable, but he’s far from a one-trick pony. Not only can he create his own shot and serve as a catch-and-shoot volume shooter, but he uses his experience at the Division I level to enhance his game. In the Minutemen’s two preseason exhibitions, the Hampton, Va., native showed his ability to share the ball and find the open man. No shot is truly a bad one given his pedigree, but he also knows how to draw defenders in and unselfishly pass up a good shot for a better one.

Last season, UMass greatly relied on the 3-point shooting of Rahsool Diggins. Diggins was a fantastic shooter, but the team’s overreliance on his shooting led the Minutemen to a 1-5 record when he failed to make a three. The plethora of capable shooters acquired during the offseason means that this problem shouldn’t carry over to Banks. He will demand the lion’s share of attention, opening up his teammates in the process, and their shot-making will return the favor.

Daniel Hankins-Sanford

Daniel Hankins-Sanford is the Minutemen’s most prominent returning scorer. Now entering his third season at the school, the senior forward has seen a gradual improvement in all facets of his game. His 6.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in 2023-24 transformed into 10 points and 8.2 boards per game the following season, but another similar step forward is required.

The Charlotte, N.C., native is an aggressive rebounder and a high-energy player, but he can’t let that get in his way. Staying out of foul trouble will be absolutely key for Hankins-Sanford, who will be counted on for a large portion of the power forward minutes. Similarly to how Diggins was the sole shooter on last year’s team, Hankins-Sanford was the only truly reliable player in the paint. The addition of Leonardo Bettiol will give him more freedom to operate in and around the hoop, where he’s at his best.

One area where Hankins-Sanford took a slight step back last season was 3-point shooting, though the sample size was small. He’s never been shy about taking open looks on the perimeter, but he made just eight threes at a 21.6% clip. However, head coach Frank Martin said that he’s been hitting consistently in practice, and Hankins-Sanford backed that up with a clean 3-pointer in each of UMass’ tune-up games. If he can add consistent shooting to his repertoire, Hankins-Sanford becomes much more dangerous.

Leonardo Bettiol

More than anything, the 2024-25 Minutemen struggled to create high percentage shots in close proximity to the basket. Bettiol will help to fix that. Many possessions last season ended with Daniel Rivera charging toward the rim and awkwardly forcing shots up, often getting fouled and making just 55% of his free throws. Bettiol, an Abilene Christian transfer, brings a calming presence to the starting center position.

Bettiol stands at 6-foot-8, meaning that UMass’ starting lineup is still rather small, but the Italian plays much bigger than his height suggests. He averaged 12.7 points per game last season and has proven Division I experience — something the incoming transfer class largely lacks. His right-handed layups are deceptively quick, and he boasts a polished arsenal of post spins and delicate floaters.

The graduate forward’s best attribute is his blend of body positioning and footwork. Even with a larger defender on him, he regularly beats them using efficient and nimble steps. Bettiol has an innate ability to win inside position behind defenders in the post, granting him easy layups as a reward for his gritty work prior to receiving passes down low. He’s also not afraid to set up a mid-range jumper with a jab step and likes to set the offense up with dribble handoffs.

Jayden Ndjigue

The first three “X-factors” all bring a surefire scoring punch, but there’s one glaring omission: defense. That’s what Jayden Ndjigue provides for the Minutemen. Martin has been candid about his concerns on the opposite side of the floor. Defense has always been at the heart of his teams, but this roster isn’t naturally built in that mold. Ndjigue, though, is the epitome of hustle and will undoubtedly provide the leading-edge UMass needs to kickstart its fresh defensive identity.

The junior forward is entering his third season as a starter for the Minutemen, and it’s not his offensive ability that earned him 53 starts across the last two campaigns. He rarely scores the most points, and yet, he’s often the most influential player on the court. His game consists of grabbing contested rebounds, securing loose balls and setting up his teammates. Every successful basketball team needs a player who is willing to do the dirty work.

The Ayer, Mass. native’s top priority this offseason was upgrading his free throw shooting. With a career mark of just under 60%, he’s been determined to eliminate one of his weaknesses. He wasn’t alone, either, as UMass shot a measly 66.4% from the line last season. In the exhibition win over Rhode Island College, the Minutemen went 24-of-42, an early warning sign that the headache may persist.

Ndjigue will serve as a valuable leader as one of the longest-tenured players on the revamped roster. He sets the tone and promotes intensity on both sides of the ball, which will help UMass navigate the start of the season and a brand-new conference. His leadership extends off the court as well, as he helps foster a group that both works hard and maintains strong camaraderie.

“It’s a great group of guys, I love just spending time with them whether it’s on the court or walking through campus,” Ndjigue said. “They can make sitting in the library for three hours the most fun experience I’ve ever had. So, [I’m excited] to go through this experience for the next eight months.”

