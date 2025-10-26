Penalties sink UMass hockey against Omaha

The No. 13 Massachusetts hockey team entered Saturday’s game against Omaha fresh off a thrilling, come-from-behind win that saw Jack Musa score the game-winner with under a minute left in regulation. Instead of carrying that momentum into the next game, the Minutemen (5-2, 0-1 Hockey East) stumbled out of the gate on Saturday, committing five penalties across the first two periods and struggling to string together good shifts.

After taking a 1-0 lead 12 minutes into the first period, the Mavericks’ (2-2) Marcus Nguyen received a pass at the UMass blue line. Defenseman Charlie Lieberman was the only obstacle between Nguyen and a one-on-one with Michael Hrabal, and with one quick move towards the slot, the freshman winger shed Lieberman and was alone in a premier scoring area.

Lieberman, now trailing the play, reached out with his stick to poke at the puck, but instead got tangled in Nguyen’s skates. The sophomore defenseman was called for the trip, and the Minutemen went on the penalty kill.

Just under a minute later, Václav Nestrašil’s undisciplined stick positioning also tripped up an Omaha player. The second penalty gave the Mavericks a 52-second 5-on-3 advantage.

Omaha only needed 17 of those seconds to find the back of the net and extend its lead to two. Aidan de La Gorgendiere walked in from the blue line, taking advantage of UMass’ condensed penalty kill shape. The defenseman ripped a shot through traffic and past the glove of Hrabal with five minutes left in the first period.

“Five-on-threes, those are tough,” head coach Greg Carvel said. “I think we had to do it twice for extended periods. [Not taking penalties] is part of [being] disciplined, being ready to play. You take penalties when you’re not [disciplined].”

In the second period, the Minutemen took three more penalties: Lukáš Klečka for interference, Lucas Ölvestad for hooking 22 seconds after Klečka’s (creating the second 5-on-3 situation) and Daniel Jenčko for tripping.

The Mavericks failed to capitalize on any of those power play opportunities, but constantly killing off penalties prevented UMass from settling into a rhythm in the early stages of the game.

“Yeah, obviously [penalties] hurt,” Owen Murray said. “The first period, those are just penalties that we can’t take, and we obviously got what we deserved on that 5-on-3 that they capitalized on. [Penalties] slow momentum down.”

From Lieberman’s trip with just under seven minutes to go in the first period, Omaha outshot the Minutemen 7-2. Two minutes into the second period, shots were tied at two apiece, but after Klečka’s interference penalty, the Mavericks rattled off five straight shots.

Chasing the puck on the penalty kill, like UMass was while already being down two goals, makes it even more difficult to climb out of that hole.

“When you’re going down that many times in a game, it’s never going to help you,” Murray said.

The Minutemen are the tallest team in the NCAA, standing at an average height of just under 6 feet 2 inches. Physicality is a fundamental element of the roster Carvel has assembled, but taking undisciplined penalties is different than finishing checks and being strong on pucks.

“I thought [Friday] we were very physical,” Carvel said. “The second half of the game, we really tried to send that message that we wanted to be physical tonight. That’s what makes us effective, and we just didn’t run into many bodies. We took penalties instead.”

UMass returns to the Mullins Center for a series against No. 19 Cornell on Friday, Oct. 31, and Saturday, Nov. 1. Puck drop is at 8 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday, with both games available to stream on ESPN+.

