Point: Make America Moderate Again

In the recent political landscape, it has become obvious that the strategy of adopting increasingly radical policy positions in response to the Trump administration’s aggressive conservative agenda is not yielding the desired electoral and societal results.

The Democrats’ failure to regain the presidency in 2024 and their inability to secure majorities in both houses of Congress signal that many Americans — especially moderates — are not being persuaded by high‑profile ideological battles. A change of strategy is needed: Democrats should move away from “winning the base” by appealing to the extremes and return to building the broad, practical coalition that has historically sustained Democratic majorities.

Under the Trump administration, several policies have raised serious alarm about civil liberties. For example, the administration’s push to suppress federal efforts to combat white‑supremacist and far‑right extremism has been documented as a rollback of key counter‑terrorism and hate‑monitoring programs. The White House has also released an “America First” agenda that emphasizes aggressive immigration enforcement, dismantling of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and broad deregulation of environmental and social protections. These initiatives have fueled fears among moderate voters about government overreach and disregard of non‑extremist communities.

In reaction to these policies, much of the Democratic Party sought to mobilize progressive energy by pushing expansive policy proposals, emphasizing identity politics and framing public policy as a battle of extremes.

Unfortunately, this tactic has alienated significant numbers of moderate Republicans and independents. Looking back at the Biden administration, the growth of polarized politics is evident. According to polling data, approval of Biden’s performance is much higher among liberal Democrats than among moderate Democrats or independents. Large percentages of both Republican and Democratic voters appear unwilling to compromise with their opposition.

Moreover, Biden’s overly progressive policies, including creating excessive domestic spending packages during the COVID-19 pandemic and improper use of humanitarian parole which exacerbated border insecurity, largely contributed to his negative approval ratings across different political parties.

Rather than fighting fire with fire, the Democratic Party should appeal to the broad moderate base across the political spectrum. Most Americans are not ideologically extreme; they favor practical solutions, stability and gradual progress rather than dramatic swings. By committing to compromise with political opponents over ideological purity, the party can rebuild trust and amass enough support to pass meaningful legislation.

This does not mean abandoning core values such as social justice and equality, but it does mean prioritizing policies that the broad and largely untapped base of moderate American voters can support. For example, there is strong bipartisan backing for greater transparency in healthcare pricing, with 92% of likely voters backing requirements for hospitals and insurers to provide real costs upfront. In a similar vein, 84% of Americans across party lines agree that Medicaid is essential and oppose cuts to its funding.

When it comes to education, most people believe higher education remains a worthwhile investment and support policies such as student debt forgiveness. These findings suggest that policies focused on expanding access, lowering costs and protecting individuals with pre‑existing conditions, rather than dramatic ideological shifts, are far more likely to resonate with moderates and independents.

To make a meaningful shift toward the center, the Democratic Party should also reframe its messaging around unity and results rather than division and spectacle. Exploring bipartisan anchors, or legislation supported by moderate Republicans and independents, can serve as proof that governance works. For instance, mental health access receives broad approval: around 80% of Americans, including 67% of Republicans, support laws requiring insurance companies to treat mental health coverage equivalently to medical or surgical care.

By delivering on immediate, practical wins and by collaborating rather than excluding potential allies, the party can expand its reach without abandoning its progressive base. Short‑term bipartisan victories will build credibility for pursuing more ambitious reforms in the long term.

When the Democratic Party prioritizes radical responses to radicalism, it risks becoming what it opposes: polarized, uncompromising and unable to govern effectively. By shifting toward the middle and embracing a strategy of pragmatic compromise, Democrats can win electoral majorities, pass legislation that addresses broad issues and deliver meaningful progress for the citizens they serve.

The challenges of healthcare, education, food insecurity, free expression and public safety are not ideological luxuries: they are foundational to the well‑being of all Americans. In the next elections and beyond, the party that demonstrates an ability to work with others, get things done and restore trust in the government will once again hold the momentum. The time for the Democrats to think big — and think broad — is now.

