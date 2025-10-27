‘Saturday Night Live’ has a serious Black women problem

Over the past 50 years, “Saturday Night Live” has had 171 cast members. Only seven have been Black women, and just five lasted longer than one season.

In 1980, Lorne Michaels introduced Yvonne Hudson as the first Black female cast member on “Saturday Night Live.” During her time, she was criminally underused and was subsequently fired at the end of her first season. Five years later, Danitra Vance became the second Black woman to join the show. Her most memorable roles included an aspiring actress referred to only as “That Black Girl” and a teen mom named Cabrini Green-Jackson. Like Hudson, she was let go after her first season in 1986. Since then, “SNL” has featured only five other Black women. The most recent, Ego Nwodim, spent five years as the only Black woman on the cast before announcing her departure.

Here’s my question: How can a show based in New York City, one of the most diverse cities in the world, struggle to find funny Black women?

If Black women were underrepresented in comedy overall, that might explain the lack of inclusion. But that is not the case. Black women have dominated comedy for decades. Whoopi Goldberg, Wanda Sykes, Issa Rae, Quinta Brunson, Nicole Byer, Janelle James and Ziwe have all found success in both stand-up comedy and television.

Shows like “Insecure,” “Chewing Gum,” and “Abbott Elementary” have become massive successes. “Abbott Elementary” alone has earned 82 wins and 256 nominations, making it one of the most awarded sitcoms in history. Black female comedians are redefining cable television, but for some reason, “Saturday Night Live” is unable to see the talent and potential that Black women have.

Despite their limited tenure and opportunities, Black women have given “SNL” some of its best moments. “Black Jeopardy” is the second most-watched video on the show’s YouTube channel, and I urge everyone to check out “The Black Lotus,” a hilarious parody of “The White Lotus.” Most prominently, Maya Rudolph remains the longest-tenured Black woman in “SNL” history. She was, without a doubt, one of the most talented comedians on the show, and everything she touched turned to gold.

Not only is the absence of Black women on “SNL” disappointing, but it also limits the show’s voice. Black comedians bring a rhythm and storytelling style that can’t be replicated. Most of non-Black America still doesn’t grasp how sharp and inventive our humor is. I’ve loved comedy since I was a child, and people often ask how I come up with the things I say. They don’t realize that the way Black people laugh and joke is different, yet it has a unique ability to be deeply felt by any audience.

My favorite characteristic of African Americans’ style of comedy, an aspect often misunderstood by white audiences, is the candidness and raw honesty. Comedians like Mo’Nique and Katt Williams have a way of phrasing their sentences that makes you sit with them long after the joke ends. When Black talent gets a platform, audiences are unable to turn away. But by keeping us out, “Saturday Night Live” is erasing an entire American comedic tradition.

Moreover, for white, left-leaning comedians— who make up most of “Saturday Night Live’s” cast— Black culture often feels too sensitive a subject, as if they are afraid to get it wrong. As a result, “SNL” avoids it almost entirely. But the solution is simple: hire more Black comedians. They bring the authenticity needed to handle cultural moments with nuance and understanding. Doing so would not only make the show funnier, but it would make it more reflective of the world it claims to represent.

The current season of “Saturday Night Live” fits into the political climate of 2025 perfectly, with not a single Black woman featured in the cast. “SNL” is known for pushing boundaries and testing social norms, but it remains a white institution at its core.

Only 4% of cast members being Black women, in a 50-year run, cannot be considered an oversight. Clearly, “SNL” is not looking hard enough, and we can no longer blame this on availability. It is a matter of effort. “SNL” does indeed have the platform to change the narrative, but first, they must care enough to try.

