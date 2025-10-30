SGA discusses the future of dorm heating

The Student Government Association (SGA) of the University of Massachusetts held its fifth meeting of the 2025-26 school year on Wednesday, Oct. 29 in the Cape Cod Lounge of the Student Union. The SGA discussed financial and environmental sustainability, and appointed new undersecretaries.

Secretary of Sustainability Matt L’Ecuyer began the Committee of the Whole with a presentation on efforts to cut down on UMass’ carbon emissions. Much of UMass’ carbon footprint comes from the heating of dorms.

“Excess heat is used to create steam that goes to the dorms,” L’Ecuyer said. “When people open their windows, the heat goes out and the cooler steam goes back, and we waste a bunch of carbon.”

L’Ecuyer created a system to look at the spending around the dorms on campus, emphasizing numbers like the total cost and carbon emissions.

“About $163,000 in the southwest towers, pushing about 600 tons of carbon. Campus-wide, just in dorms, it is about one million dollars and 3,000 tons of carbon,” L’Ecuyer said.

A pilot program is hopes to show the effects new systems may have on campus savings and push the program to all the dorms, as well as the academic buildings at UMass.

Following L’Ecuyer’s presentation, Darren Truong, Chair of the Ways and Means Committee, and Secretary of Finance Dale Leone took the stage to discuss issues regarding the Student Activities Trust Fund. This fund is used to support campus agencies, Registered Student Organizations (RSOs) and interest payments for the Student Union.

Truong and Leone’s presentation raised concern among members of the Senate, as the current financial budget only gave the startup and emergency fund $5,000, a major decrease from the $125,000 provided in previous years.

Leone introduced a fundraising idea created by members of SGA and the executive branch.

“It’s called Operation 100K. We started with the UMass foundation and reached out to a bunch of companies. whoever would want to donate to try to raise money,” he said.

The Committee of the Whole concluded with a presentation from Vice President Gianna Naulivou, Cass Melo, Chair of the Academic Oversight Committee, and Associate Justice Hailey Martin who looked to fill vacancies in the faculty senate councils and committees, student advisory boards and interest-based groups.

The SGA then moved on to the Special Orders, where motions to approve Anvitha Sathu, Jamile Calderon Palacios and Hadi Mawla as undersecretaries of DEI and Belle White as undersecretary University Policy, were approved.

Next discussed was Unfinished Business, where three resolutions were proposed by Morgan Kim, Chair of the Outreach and Development Committee.

The first resolution discussed the restoration of community college student stipends. The State announced that two need-based stipends would be cut to $1,000 each, resulting in a $400 decrease.

Kim’s resolution aims to signal the SGA’s support in urging the Board of Higher Education, the Massachusetts Legislature, and the Governor to reverse these stipend cuts. The resolution, after much back-and-forth discussion, was passed by members of the SGA.

The second resolution also passed. It spoke in support of an act to establish a climate change superfund. Kim, alongside the UMass Sunrise Movement, is working to encourage the passing of a bill that would require major fossil fuel companies to pay billions of dollars to assist with the handling of climate change disasters.

This effort would work to hold these fossil fuel companies accountable and use the funds to protect residents and students around the state. Copies of the resolution would be shared with student government associations at other UMass schools, as well as UMass Administration.

Finally, two motions in New Business were introduced, the first presented by Truong, which would amend Title VI of the Constitution and the General Bylaws. The amendment rewrote the bylaw to make it more concise and easier to amend in the future through grammatical and phrasing changes.

The second motion was presented by the Chair of the Senate, Urja Dhami, who discussed changes to amend Title II, Chapter 31 of the Constitution and General Bylaws. The amendment made small grammatical changes and added a line detailing “appropriate funds from the Agency Fund, RSO Fund, and RSO Supplemental Fund.”

Both of these motions were tabled for further consideration, debate and final voting, which will occur at the sixth meeting of the year on Nov. 5 at 6:30 p.m., again in the Cape Cod Lounge.

