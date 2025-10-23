Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Categories:

SGA remembers and honors Kundayi Mazando at Senate meeting

Kundayi Mazando, a former SGA leader, passed away on Oct. 21
Kalina Kornacki
By Michael Frey, Collegian Correspondent
October 23, 2025

The fourth meeting of the Student Government Association (SGA) at the University of Massachusetts occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 22, in the Cape Cod Lounge of Student Union and focused on the passing of a former SGA member.

The Senate meeting had planned motions and business, but all the agenda items were tabled for next week after the unfortunate passing of Kundayi Mazando the prior day.

Mazando, a junior political science and economics major at UMass, had previously served multiple roles within SGA, most notably serving as the Chair of the Undergraduate Services Committee. She passed away after a long battle with leukemia on Oct. 21.

The entire meeting was dedicated to her memory and offered a space for SGA members to grieve. Senate Speakers Ishaan Dwivedi and Cody Germain began the meeting with first a brief moment of silence as well as a roll call of key Senate members as standard protocol.

Brief speeches from representatives of the Center for Counseling and Psychological Health (CCPH) followed. Christine Catraio, the CCPH coordinator for fellowship training, spoke briefly about grief, what it may do to students and how to deal with it.

“We encourage you to reach out for support as you process this loss.” Catraio said, adding that CCPH has a 24/7 on-call service for those who may need support or to talk in times like this.

Afterward, an open forum was held for anyone in the room to speak openly about their memories of Mazando and their thoughts on her passing.

Many members shared their personal stories of Mazando and described her positive attitude and spirit.

Germain recalled a time in which Mazando pulled a light-hearted prank on him, by stating that she would not be coming back to SGA after a break.

He said he “spent the rest of the night trying to change her mind. But we couldn’t do it. Imagine my surprise when I saw her application to be chair again.”

Dwivedi also spoke highly of Mazando, particularly his interactions with her when he first joined SGA.

“She was one of the first people in the SGA who I got to know well, and it was easy. She was gentle, kind and funny. She was the first person to greet me when I entered the office,” Dwivedi said.

After the open forum concluded, a motion was made to consider a business not covered – awarding Mazando and her memory with the prestigious SGA Senatorial Medal of Honor. The motion carried through and the meeting was adjourned.

The three planned motions, including a resolution regarding the restoration of community college student stipends, a resolution in support of enacting the climate change superfund and a resolution to discuss student spaces for art expression, will be tabled for SGA’s next meeting.

The fifth SGA Senate meeting of the year will be held in the Cape Cod Lounge on Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m..

Michael Frey can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in 2025
UMass prepares for weekend series against Omaha
UMass prepares for weekend series against Omaha
UMass women’s soccer set to play MAC rival Ohio in return to Amherst
UMass women’s soccer set to play MAC rival Ohio in return to Amherst
UMass Student Legal Services Office gives advice for international students
UMass Student Legal Services Office gives advice for international students
L-R: Ke$ha, Jack Sparrow, The Other Mother, Christine Daaé and Amy Winehouse. Image made on Canva by Ava Hebenstreit using images courtesy of Wikimedia Commons and Pinterest.
5 low-effort cool-girl Halloween costumes for when you have nothing else
No Kings protest fills Amherst Town Common
No Kings protest fills Amherst Town Common
Dish Spotlight: Fish Tacos
Dish Spotlight: Fish Tacos
More in Archives
UMass faces Central Michigan in second MAC road game on Saturday
UMass faces Central Michigan in second MAC road game on Saturday
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Woman_listening_to_music_with_wireless_headphones_neon_light_(50810419882).jpg
TikTok is impacting the music we listen to
UMass Campus
Cars and community: A peek into UMass’ Formula One club
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass men’s soccer beats Dartmouth 2-0 behind stellar subs
Graphic by Ally Black
Daily Diet: Veganism really isn’t all that bad
Photo courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter
Taylor Swift’s ‘The Official Release Party of a Showgirl’ hits theaters with a bang
More in Campus News
Former U.S. Deputy Chief of Technology Officer speaks on AI and Regulation
Former U.S. Deputy Chief of Technology Officer speaks on AI and Regulation
SIQ Fashion Logo
SIQ Fashion Club strives for inclusivity in fashion
2025 Pride Special Issue
2025 Pride Special Issue
SGA meeting on Oct. 8, 2025
Second SGA meeting proposes updates for future school calendars
Remembering UMass student Eric Tarpinian-Jachym
Remembering UMass student Eric Tarpinian-Jachym
The UMass Amherst campus on August 5-6, 2024.
Derrick Gordon return spotlights new LGBTQ+ resources