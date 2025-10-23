SGA remembers and honors Kundayi Mazando at Senate meeting

The fourth meeting of the Student Government Association (SGA) at the University of Massachusetts occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 22, in the Cape Cod Lounge of Student Union and focused on the passing of a former SGA member.

The Senate meeting had planned motions and business, but all the agenda items were tabled for next week after the unfortunate passing of Kundayi Mazando the prior day.

Mazando, a junior political science and economics major at UMass, had previously served multiple roles within SGA, most notably serving as the Chair of the Undergraduate Services Committee. She passed away after a long battle with leukemia on Oct. 21.

The entire meeting was dedicated to her memory and offered a space for SGA members to grieve. Senate Speakers Ishaan Dwivedi and Cody Germain began the meeting with first a brief moment of silence as well as a roll call of key Senate members as standard protocol.

Brief speeches from representatives of the Center for Counseling and Psychological Health (CCPH) followed. Christine Catraio, the CCPH coordinator for fellowship training, spoke briefly about grief, what it may do to students and how to deal with it.

“We encourage you to reach out for support as you process this loss.” Catraio said, adding that CCPH has a 24/7 on-call service for those who may need support or to talk in times like this.

Afterward, an open forum was held for anyone in the room to speak openly about their memories of Mazando and their thoughts on her passing.

Many members shared their personal stories of Mazando and described her positive attitude and spirit.

Germain recalled a time in which Mazando pulled a light-hearted prank on him, by stating that she would not be coming back to SGA after a break.

He said he “spent the rest of the night trying to change her mind. But we couldn’t do it. Imagine my surprise when I saw her application to be chair again.”

Dwivedi also spoke highly of Mazando, particularly his interactions with her when he first joined SGA.

“She was one of the first people in the SGA who I got to know well, and it was easy. She was gentle, kind and funny. She was the first person to greet me when I entered the office,” Dwivedi said.

After the open forum concluded, a motion was made to consider a business not covered – awarding Mazando and her memory with the prestigious SGA Senatorial Medal of Honor. The motion carried through and the meeting was adjourned.

The three planned motions, including a resolution regarding the restoration of community college student stipends, a resolution in support of enacting the climate change superfund and a resolution to discuss student spaces for art expression, will be tabled for SGA’s next meeting.

The fifth SGA Senate meeting of the year will be held in the Cape Cod Lounge on Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m..

