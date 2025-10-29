Smith-Rakoff: Previewing the UMass men’s basketball 2025-26 nonconference schedule

With a fresh roster filled with talent from the transfer portal, an energized UMass team will aim to hit the ground running with a slate of games against nonconference opponents.

The projections used are derived from Bart Torvik’s college basketball analytics site: https://barttorvik.com/trankpre.php

Conference rankings come from Warren Nolan’s site: https://www.warrennolan.com/basketball/2025/net-conference

VS Marshall (Nov. 3)

Coach: Cornelius Jackson (2nd season)

Last season: 20-13, 5th in Sun Belt (12-6)

2025-26 projection: 16-14, 6th in Sun Belt (9-9)

The Minutemen will host the Marshall Thundering Herd as part of the Mid-American Conference-Sun Belt Conference Challenge’s opening night, in which the 13 SBC teams will face off against the 13 MAC schools on the same night for the second time this season. Marshall exceeded expectations last year under rookie head coach Cornelius Jackson, finishing fifth in the SBC after being projected 10th in the preseason polling. The Thundering Herd suffered the loss of six of their seven top scorers over the offseason, with all but one graduating, and are fielding a significantly younger squad this year. South Carolina State transfer Wilson Dubinsky is expected to lead the way with high-volume 3-point shooting, and UMass fans should watch out for hulking Elon transfer Matt Van Komen, whose 7-foot-4 frame will pose a serious challenge to the smaller Massachusetts frontcourt.

VS UAlbany (Nov. 8)

Coach: Dwayne Killings (4th season)

Last season: 17-16, 4th in America East (8-8)

2025-26 projection: 14-18, 5th in America East (8-8)

On Nov. 8, head coach Dwayne Killings, an Amherst native and former Minutemen basketball player, will return to the Mullins Center looking to scrounge a win for the UAlbany Great Danes. The Danes have been treading water in America East since the last time they finished more than a game over 0.500 in 2018. UAlbany lost last year’s offensive engines Justin Neely (UNCG), Byron Joshua (graduation) and DeMarr Langford Jr. (graduation), bright spots in a mostly inefficient offensive scheme that shot only 31.7% from the 3-point line, 279th in the nation. The Great Danes hope to improve their defense early in the season, but a squad that was ranked 345th out of 364 teams in rim protection last year may fall prey to UMass rim pressure from experienced bigs like Daniel Hankins-Sanford and Leonardo Bettiol.

VS Le Moyne (Nov. 13)

Coach: Nate Champion (6th season)

Last season: 9-23, 8th in Northeast (4-12)

2025-26 projection: 14-17, 6th in Northeast (10-8)

After a 2024-25 campaign that saw the Le Moyne Dolphins fall to last place in the second-weakest conference in Division I, the Dolphins hope to improve their prospects with a young squad led by returning junior Nate Fouts. Fouts, a 6-foot-7 wing, will lead an offense that lost its top scorer, AJ Dancler (Coastal Carolina) to the transfer portal, and its only two other scorers in double digits, Dwayne Koroma and Robby Carmody, to UConn and graduation respectively. Head coach Nate Champion will also want to improve on last year’s 362nd-ranked defense, near the worst in the country, to have a shot at slowing down the Minutemen’s offensive scheme.

VS Central Connecticut State (Nov. 16)

Coach: Patrick Sellers (5th season)

Last season: 25-7, 1st in Northeast (14-2)

2025-26 projection: 15-14, 3rd in Northeast (10-8)

Central Connecticut State basketball will be riding high after last year’s campaign, which saw it tie for first in the Northeast Conference behind an experienced, balanced attack led by backcourt duo Jordan Jones and Devin Haid. With Jones graduated and Haid at South Florida, the Blue Devils look to sophomore Darin Smith Jr. to shoulder a larger offensive burden. Central Connecticut basketball has hung its hat on defensive ability under Patrick Sellers, with its defense projected to be 170 ranks better than its offense, 183 compared to 353.

VS Charleston (Nov. 21) in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Coach: Chris Mack (2nd season)

Last season: 24-9, 3rd in Coastal (13-5)

2025-26 projection: 18-11, 3rd in Coastal (11-7)

Coming off a slate of games against smaller schools, UMass will head down to the U.S. Virgin Islands for the Paradise Jam. There, it’ll play a tough, new-look Charleston Cougars team, whose 2024-25 roster was entirely upended over the offseason. After a successful season, the Cougars lost all of their top eight scorers, with no players who averaged more than two points last year returning. A host of transfers, including senior guard Jlynn Counter from MTSU and junior forward Colby Duggan from Campbell, look to continue head coach Chris Mack’s success with his high-paced, frenetic offense. Charleston moves the ball a ton and puts up a lot of shots, good for the 43rd-highest assist rate and 44th-highest offensive tempo in the country last year. The chess match between Mack’s offense and Frank Martin’s ball-denial defense should make November’s matchup an interesting one.

VS Harvard (Dec. 3)

Coach: Tommy Amaker (17th season)

Last season: 12-15, 5th in Ivy (7-7)

2025-26 projection: 16-12, 2nd in Ivy

After last year’s matchup ended in a 62-54 UMass victory in Cambridge, the Crimson will come to Amherst this December to try and get some payback on UMass’s home floor. Unlike most of the teams UMass will play, Harvard has the luxury of returning almost its entire team from last year. Last year’s leading scorer, precocious freshman Robert Hinton, is expected to make a leap from last year; his development as a high-usage two guard who can generate offense off the dribble and from the post will be vital to this team. Head coach Tommy Amaker, a Krzyzewski protégé and the winningest coach in Crimson history, is known for calm, collected play with low turnover rates and a focus on half-court sets, so expect a defensive battle in what is likely to be a physical, grind-it-out matchup with the Minutemen.

VS UMass Lowell (Dec. 6)

Coach: Pat Duquette (13th season)

Last season: 17-15, 6th in America East (6-10)

2025-26 projection: 7th in America East (7-9)

Having lost last year’s top scorers, Quinton Mincey and Max Brooks, to graduation, fans of UMass Lowell basketball are looking at what could be a very long season for the River Hawks. Production will be sorely needed from transfers Jared Frey (Stony Brook) and Angel Montas Jr. (Mercer). Frey scored 8.2 points a game last year, and Montas Jr., 6.4. The level they’ll be asked to score at this year will be a major step up if UMass Lowell wants to be able to compete. The defensive outlook is similarly bleak, with projections not predicting significant improvement from last year’s 338th-ranked defense. The River Hawks also lack size, with only one likely rotation player, 6-foot-8 Austin Green, taller than 6-foot-6.

VS Boston College (Dec. 10)

Coach: Earl Grant (5th season)

Last season: 12-19, 17th in Atlantic Coast (4-16)

2025-26 projection: 15-15, 18th in Atlantic Coast (6-12)

For the annual Hall of Fame Classic in Springfield, the Minutemen will take on the first of their two Atlantic Coast Conference opponents for the season. Things have been difficult in the ACC for Boston College — it finished second to last in 2024-25 and is projected dead last this year. But even the weakest power-conference team could prove a stiff challenge to a program like UMass. The Eagles are projected to have the 79th-ranked offense in the country and will benefit from the continuity of several returning players, including leading scorer Donald Hand Jr., whose dribble penetration and ability to leak out in transition could cause trouble for the Minutemen. Bolstering Boston College’s efforts will be transfer Chase Forte, who scored 18.6 a game last year for South Dakota, and a deep bench with no lack of post play, distribution and spot-up shooting.

AT Florida State (Dec. 13)

Coach: Luke Loucks (1st season)

Last season: 17-15, 9th in Atlantic Coast (8-12)

2025-26 projection: 16-15, 14th in Atlantic Coast (7-11)

This season marks uncharted territory for Florida State basketball: for the first time since 2002, the team will be without head coach Leonard Hamilton, who retired at the end of last year after an illustrious 22-year tenure with the Seminoles. Attempting to fill those monumental shoes will be 35-year-old rookie head coach Luke Loucks, a former assistant with the NBA’s Warriors and Kings. Loucks will be starting with a promising transfer group, with Lajae Jones (St. Bonaventure), Kobe MaGee (Drexel) and Chauncey Wiggins (Clemson) looking to lead a defensively-focused Florida State group to an improvement on last year’s standing. Wiggins, a 6-foot-10, sweet-shooting power forward who went 37% from three last year, could be a nuisance for the Minutemen by drawing UMass bigs away from the paint and opening lanes for his teammates.

VS UMass Boston [DIII] (Dec. 22)

Coach: Jason Harris (9th season)

Last season: 12-12, 4th Little East (8-8)**

Just before Christmas Eve, the Minutemen will play their only non-Division I opponent of the regular season, the UMass Boston Beacons. The Beacons lost last season’s leading scorer, Emanuel Zayas, to graduation, and will hope to fill the gap with sophomore guard Xavier Mckenzie, who scored 13 against the Minutemen last year. Though UMass Boston is unlikely to compete against the Minutemen, UMass shouldn’t be lulled into complacency, as Division III schools have upset Division I teams before, including UMass Boston beating Holy Cross in 2019.

Cole Smith-Rakoff can be reached at [email protected].