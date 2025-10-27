Spanish won’t bite, only heal

“We have languages coming into our country […] it’s the craziest thing – they have languages that nobody in this country has ever heard of. It’s a horrible thing.”

President Trump delivered this ludicrous line at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February 2024. In March of this year, President Trump declared English the official language of the United States – a designation our country has never had before.

The administration justifies this declaration as a way to “promote unity, cultivate a shared American culture for all citizens.” Yet as ICE terrorizes communities and rips immigrants – most of them Latino – from their families and lives and as Republicans go berserk over Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican musician who sings solely in Spanish, performing at the Super Bowl, one might wonder how “unified” a monolingual nation like ours really is.

In villainizing Spanish, we have villainized Spanish-speakers, and clearly – as we are witnessing from Chicago to Portland to LA – vilification only leads to more division.

Yet I wonder if the Republicans bemoaning Bad Bunny know that he learned English and hosted “Saturday Night Live”. Immigrants teach themselves English so they can be naturalized and conform to the American dream, but why do we expect Spanish speakers to bridge the gap for us, and not vice versa?

Of the 1.5 billion English speakers in the world, only approximately 400 million are native speakers. For example, 55 percent of Filipinos speak English, despite the Philippines not being bordered by an English-speaking country. So why can’t Americans embrace Spanish? As of 2011, only 2.8 million non-Hispanic Americans speak Spanish fluently.

So, enough with the “I took Spanish for four years, but I don’t remember it.” Americans should learn Spanish. It may not cure the divisions in this country, but it could be one helpful antidote.

Bilingualism is more than just something to flex on Instagram reels. It promotes empathy and an ability to perceive someone else’s reality. (Yes, white guy flaunting his Chinese in Chinese restaurants, I’m talking to you.)

Take a study conducted by the University of Chicago, in which babies aged between 14 and 16 months were shown two bananas, while the adult next to them could only see one. The adult would then ask the baby to hand them a banana. The monolingual babies would give the adult either one of the bananas, while the babies raised in bilingual households frequently handed the adult only the banana the adult could see – meaning they could see the situation through the adult’s eyes.

Bilingual children are exposed to situations where they must consider the perspective of their listener: “How can I adapt so we’ll understand each other?” The bilingual babies are able to grasp the idea that people differ and it’s their instinct to remedy the divide, hence displaying empathy at an earlier age than monolingual children.

But this isn’t the first time synonymity has been established between monolingualism and American patriotism. In fact, disdain for bilingualism appears throughout our history.

During the Great Migration from 1880-1924, when swaths of immigrants flowed into the country, Americans began to fear for national unity. In a 1919 address to the American Defense Society, President Theodore Roosevelt said, “We have room for but one language here and that is the English language, for we intend to see that the crucible turns our people out as Americans, of American nationality, […] and we have room for but one sole loyalty and that is the loyalty to the American people.”

Additionally from 1917-1922, when the US entered World War I, foreign-language instruction was banned in seven states and heavily restricted in others. Many schoolchildren were required to take the “Watch Your Speech” pledge, in which they promised, “I will say a good American ‘yes’ and ‘no’ in place of an Indian grunt ‘un-hum’ and ‘nup-um’ or a foreign ‘ya’ or ‘yeh’ and ‘nope.’”

Less than thirty years later, in Nazi Germany, bilingualism became associated with Jews, Polish people and other minority groups that the Nazis sought to vilify and eradicate. The multilingual brain into an embodiment of “intellectual deterioration” and “mental deformity.”

In a fascist government, a “foreign” language frequently becomes a way to target, dehumanize and strip “outsider” communities of their humanity and culture. The Trump administration is now wielding this tactic against Latinos and other immigrants and their communities.

But if Americans relinquished our linguistic superiority and made an effort to learn Spanish, how might we all benefit? How might we be able to think of the banana only they can see?

As Emma Lazarus’s poem reads on the Statue of Liberty: “Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!” This promise of empathy and compassion is the promise of America, and it’s our duty as Americans to uphold it. Learning that second language is a good place to start.

