The Amherst Current and UMass School of Public Policy host a second town council debate between Districts Two through Five

On Monday Oct. 27, the Amherst Current and the University of Massachusetts School of Public Policy hosted a second town council candidate debate, featuring candidates from Districts Two through Five, in the Bangs Community Center’s Large Activity Room.

Former Massachusetts Senate President Stanley Rosenberg served as moderator for the forum, allowing each candidate two minutes to answer each question. The participants were District Two candidates Jason Dorney and Lynn Griesemer, District Three candidates Patrick Drumm and George Ryan, District Four candidate Dillon Maxfield and District Five candidate Ana Devlin Gauthier.

Rosenberg posed questions to the candidates regarding the town’s 2026 budget, strategies for generating new revenue, plans for constructing a new fire station and Department of Public Works (DPW) building, economic development and efforts to promote diversity within the community. Housing affordability, school funding and infrastructure emerged as the key priorities for budget allocation among the candidates.

When asked how the town could generate additional revenue, all of the candidates emphasized housing development as the primary means of increasing revenue.

“70% of our budget comes from property taxes,” Dorney said. He aimed to prioritize building more diverse housing options for all types of people to generate more revenue. Dorney’s goal is to expand retail and commercial spaces and partner with UMass and Amherst College to create a business incubator, an initiative aimed at encouraging talented individuals to stay in town and launch businesses, provided that suitable spaces are available.

Housing affordability was the primary issue for Maxfield. “I looked at Zillow there’s only one house listed for sale at $1.39 million,” Maxfield said. Ryan agreed, stating that “starter homes in Amherst are nonexistent.”

Many others agreed that housing prices are too high and believe that building starter homes could generate substantial tax revenue from students seeking to live near campus. Drumm also emphasized the importance of affordable housing, explaining that doing so could open opportunities for Amherst to secure grants for infrastructure projects.

Devlin Gauthier argued that the town should collaborate with UMass to develop more affordable off-campus housing, noting that public-private partnerships could reduce potential revenue since UMass is tax-exempt, meaning the town receives no financial benefit from such developments.

“[The town] supports diversity except the students, which are two-thirds of the population,” Maxfield said. He noted that while the town welcomes college students on a temporary basis, Amherst should do more to make them feel at home in the long term, encouraging graduates to stay in the community.

While candidates focused heavily on housing and revenue generation, many also highlighted the financial crisis for the infrastructures. Candidates debate their thoughts on the new fire station and DPW building projects.

“The DPW building is 105 years old, and the fire station can’t back out without taking out one of the mirrors on one side,” Griesemer said. All candidates agreed that these projects were long overdue.

Devlin Gauthier emphasized the importance of appointing building committees and holding them to firm deadlines, allowing the town to reassess its budget once major construction plans are no longer being financed.

Griesemer and Ryan expressed concern about the working conditions faced by DPW employees, emphasizing the need to upgrade essential infrastructure.

“No one here would want to work in the [current] DPW building, and it’s not right to ask others to work there,” Griesemer said. Ryan further emphasized the issue, stating, “The DPW doesn’t get enough attention, schools get a lot of attention.”

Dorney disagreed by arguing that “it sounds expensive to fund the schools properly, but it’s going to be more expensive when programs get cut.” Drumm shared his own concern about declining federal support, noting that “most of our school funding is going toward charter schools as more people leave the district.”

“We’ve lost 35% of teachers in regional and 25% in elementary schools,” Dorney said.

Ryan also points out the high cost of special education and suggested that creating a dedicated fund for unexpected expenses could help prevent sudden budget shortfalls.

On the issue of transparency and community engagement, most candidates agree that there is a lack of engagement with the town.

“Transparency is tough because some people don’t actually want to find out,” Griesemer said.

Dorney and Ryan advocate for the Civics’ Academy, which allows for people to learn about the town government and get more involved.

The candidates’ closing statements reflected their personal experiences and outlined their visions for enhancing the quality of life in Amherst.

“My greatest duty is to make decisions based on the best information that I can get, and that I believe are in the best and long-term interests of our communities,” Ryan said.

Maxfield expressed his wish to help students and residents like himself, criticizing opponents who, he argued, make housing less affordable because “they don’t want to see the character of the neighborhood change.”

Devlin Gauthier explained that she will take an action part in initiating change for the Amherst community.

“I can write and introduce policy … I encourage you to look for candidates who will not wait for others to propose change,” Devlin Gauthier said.

Dorney emphasized his appreciation for Amherst and explained that many other towns face similar issues. “Amherst is special, but we are not unique in our problems,” Dorney said.

