The Amherst Current and UMass School of Public Policy host town council candidate debate

On Oct. 24, The Amherst Current in partnership with the University of Massachusetts School of Public Policy, hosted a debate for At-Large and District One town council candidates at the Bangs Community Center.

The forum was moderated by former President of the Massachusetts Senate Stanley Rosenberg, and gave candidates two minutes to respond to each question as well as issue a closing statement.

Rosenberg’s asked candidates questions about how they would approach town budgeting, housing and infrastructure priorities as the town faces revenue shortages and a crisis regarding housing affordability and accessibility.

“I think we have a housing crisis and we have a revenue crisis in town,” At-Large candidate Andrew Churchill said. “And so, if we’re going to fund the schools, if we’re going to fund infrastructure, if we’re going to fund [Community Responders for Equity, Safety and Service] CRESS, if we’re going to fund the things that comport with our values and our quality of life that we expect in Amherst, we’re going to need more money.”

School funding, infrastructure and investment in CRESS, Amherst’s unarmed alternative to policing, were all common budget priorities among candidates.

According to a report from the League of Women Voters of Amherst, “The 2025/26 Town Budget freezes two [CRESS] Responder posts,” and reduced their budget by 19% from the previous year.

“I don’t believe that CRESS was fully resourced to realize its vision from the beginning,” At-Large candidate Allegra Clark said.

Clark wants to prioritize funding alternative policing as a social worker who has engaged with families looking for unarmed assistance in coping with mental health and addiction crises.

Incumbent At-Large counselor Ellisha Walker agreed with the importance of “making sure our spending is aligned with our values.”

According to the AmherstINDY, funding for Amherst public schools has been impacted by financial constraints. The 2025 budget projected roughly 11 position cuts and uses “free cash” to support the elementary school’s budget.

Incumbent Counselor At-Large, Mandi Jo Hanneke, expressed the importance of budget sustainability and the need to not fall back on the budget surplus to support town’s operating costs during “extremely tough budgeting times when our revenues are not rising as quick inflation … and all the expenses.”

“We need to be careful. There are certainly very hard trade-offs to make in each year, but we cannot say we don’t want to make those trade-offs so let’s just use reserves or something else that is not a sustainable part of an ongoing revenue source, ” Hanneke said.

Housing accessibility and affordability was also a top-of-mind issue among candidates. Many agreed that a more diverse housing stock will allow people of all incomes and ages to live in places that best accommodate their needs will be important in Amherst’s future development.

“What we need is to think about different kinds of housing for different kinds of people in Amherst,” District One incumbent Freke Ette said.

“I am a renter. It is impossible right now to afford a house. Frankly, it is very hard to afford rent,” Ette added.

According to Hanneke, the council’s role in establishing zoning regulation and how deregulation can improve affordability, though she acknowledges this can be scary for many residents.

Hanneke explained that she has proposed zoning reforms that would help produce “missing middle” housing in Amherst, “lowering the barrier to producing and permitting two-family houses, three-family houses, townhomes in various sections of town.”

Walker agreed with the importance of building “missing middle housing,” but warned that, “It’s not just a housing stock issue, it’s an affordability issue so we cannot build our way out of this problem if what we’re building is not affordable.”

“We’ve seen housing costs skyrocket in the last couple of years and it’s really actually changing who can live here. And so, young families, educators, service workers who make our town run, cannot even afford to live here and I think that is a huge problem,” Walker said.

She encouraged the town to establish affordability standards to ensure that people are not cost-burdened or spending more than 30% of their income on rent.

In acknowledgment of the town’s financial constraints and revenue shortfalls, Rosenberg asked the candidates if they would support a prop two and a half override appearing on a future ballot.

According to the Massachusetts Municipal Association, “A levy limit override increases the amount of property tax revenue a community may raise in the year specified in the override question and in future years.”

In May 2023, residents voted in favor of an increase on property taxes to pay for the construction of a new elementary school. “It makes it tougher to contemplate another override on the heels of that,” Churchill said in relation to the recent tax increases.

“I would really want a lot of conditions to be met before we’re bringing that to the taxpayer,” Clark said. She suggested that measures to reduce the surplus should be taken before considering an override.

Ette added, “Speak of being taxed and being squeezed like toothpaste … It’s tight … to add on top of that, a discussion that it could actually go higher, that is terrifying to people in district one.”

“There would need to be a huge effort or campaign around community education before we would ever think about approaching something like this,” Walker said.

Candidates were then asked about budgeting for infrastructure, where there was a consensus that the town needs a definitive plan to allocate more money for road repair, as the town is currently $42 million behind on investments in road servicing.

On the issue of transparency and community engagement, all candidates agreed the council needs improvement in terms of public outreach. Many suggested the need for meeting time changes, translation services and a more user-friendly town website.

Candidate’s closing statements reflected their life experience and goals for improving the quality of life in Amherst for residents.

“I’ve lived in Amherst for my entire life … I have experienced this town,” Walker said. “I think our council should reflect the true diversity of our community.”

“I’m not a passive legislator, I’m an active one that tries to find the solutions and put them in front of the council … I’m hoping you’ll continue to put your trust in me,” Hanneke said.

“I think the greatest barrier to addressing them is that we get too divided as a community and we retreat into our various corners,” Churchill said. “Maybe if we realize we’re all in this together… we can get somewhere.”

“I love being in community with people,” Clark said. “I would bring to the council the voice of the people, that’s who I’m in it for.”

