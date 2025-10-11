The History of Drag

When thinking about representation of queer identities in the media, drag queens quickly come to mind. The prominence of drag-influencers, such as those from the successful show RuPaul’s Drag Race, has been around a lot longer than you think.

Many believe that drag originated in the ancient world, like in ancient Greece, where men often played female characters in theatrical productions as women were not allowed to participate in plays. The same is often said of the Elizabethan era in 16th century England. It’s even said that the term “drag” could be derived from the fact that the men’s female costumes were often dresses that “dragged” along the floor.

During the 1880s, American drag performer and first self-proclaimed “queen of drag” William Dorsey Swann hosted several drag balls in Washington, D.C. It wasn’t until decades later that drag began to become more commercially popular.

Drag, in the way we now know it, became more modernized in the early 20th century through the popularization of burlesque and vaudeville, a form of “variety theater” that regularly featured cross-dressing. By this time, drag had started to become more elaborate and focus more on personas. Julian Eltinge, an incredibly famous drag impersonator of the time, was said to have presented so feminine, the audience often didn’t realize that he was portraying a character.

Drag queens weren’t only at work on stages in the 20th century. During the Stonewall riot of 1969, drag queens protested police raids in New York City. Drag had begun to become not only a form of self-expression, but a statement to be made.

In 1975, the modern cult-classic film “Rocky Horror Picture Show” featured actor Tim Curry in drag for the entirety of the movie. While there was a lot of mixed feedback, it marked something very important: drag was coming to the silver screen even more prominently.

In the 2000’s, drag became sensationalized in the media by the reality-style contest show RuPaul’s Drag Race. RuPaul Andre Charles, who has garnered the title of “the most commercially successful drag queen of all time,” started up the VH1 show in 2009. Ever since, Drag Race has been pumping out iconic drag queens by the dozen, highlighting how much drag has evolved since the show’s conception.

Though it started with men, many women engage in drag now, too, and have been for some time. That’s one of the most beautiful things about drag: it’s an inclusive community that celebrates differences, creativity, and uniqueness.

In 2025, drag is something that has become an easily accessible form of entertainment. More drag clubs exist, many restaurants offer drag brunch, and drag queens story times are ubiquitous.

However, in our current climate, drag isn’t being appreciated the way it should be. It gets bashed for reasons that don’t make much sense. Drag performances have begun to come under fire by right-wing groups, particularly the ones that are strictly family-friendly. Certain art forms are always frowned upon, but it doesn’t make them any less meaningful or beautiful.

If you want to try out drag, do it. Beat your face (in the makeup sense), put on that wig and strut your stuff. You’ll be engaging in an art form that has been evolving for hundreds of years now. Don’t let anyone try and knock you down for expressing yourself. They’re just mad they don’t look as good as you do.

