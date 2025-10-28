The live experience of the band Wet’s ‘Two Lives’

The ability to move the soundscape and emotional evocation is often the question musicians must answer as they take an album live. Performing live must continue the story started on the album, but this time under the scrutiny of the listener, who will take in your creative process. The negotiation of the shift from record to live performance was on display during Wet’s concert at Union Stage in Washington, D.C.

In April 2025, the band Wet released their fourth album, “Two Lives.” The album sonically builds upon the ambient-influenced sounds and experimental production direction from their previous album “Letter Blue,” which was released in October 2021, amidst the pandemic.

“Two Lives” transports to a new atmosphere where everything is fragmented into grainy images. This mood is communicated through the production’s deconstructed approach. Utilizing the techniques of lush layered textures, that co-producer Daniel Aged had once worked on for Frank Ocean’s “Blonde” allows lyrics and sound to work hand-in-hand in delivering the emotional affect of the artist’s vision.

Upon listening, the album can appear as a closed-off experience meant only for an individual listener and the artist, begging curiosity about how Wet would situate the album into a live performance.

Union Stage is an intimate venue that allows the audience to get close to the stage, granting fans an enthralling experience but the venue’s small enclosed space also works best for an album that heavily uses reverb and delay in echoes and whispers found on “Two Lives” production.

The band’s arrival to the stage was shushed, obscured by the stage’s darkness. Then a light rises, setting the atmosphere focused on a gracious space. It invites the audience into the creative space of the musician without pushing or forcing, but a delicate encounter with the tender moments of “Two Lives.” “Coffee in the Morning” is the first song. The lighting dims to a tan-orange color to coordinate with the vocals, echoing on lyrics and words of emotional height in the song. The use of light and sound production early in the concert illustrates how the band brings sonic imagery to the stage without having to recreate concrete visuals to project.

There can be pressure to create the “right” accompanying visuals for worldbuilding an album into a live performance. But, in the case of Wet it possibly could have been a distraction, because to understand their work, one must commune with their lyrics to find the worlds of their albums. Utilizing simple sound and lighting allows for a recreation of the listening experience with more projected live vocals.

During “Signs” the stage’s lighting changes to purple. The backstage lights alternate on the beats of the harmony and the melody, heightening the tension of the chorus and attuning the crowd to the song’s composition. Moments like this are what furthers the embodied experience of a concert, which is the purpose of a live performance – enshrouding you in the embodiment of the music, a consistent highlight of Wet’s show.

The simple change in the positions of the lights throughout the show also creates moments of liminal spaces. At certain moments of the show, the band appears as shadowy figures on the walls or during “Bound” the positioning of the lights on the side of the stage make the stage appear to move.

Minimalism in Wet’s live show also connects to their stage setup. There are only three people on stage: lead singer Kelly Zutrau, Joe Valle on keys and various electronic instruments and Marty Sulkow on guitar. Minimalism on the stage always asks for a specific kind of attention that visuals cannot illustrate. What is it asking? This differs from past performances in previous years where the stage would be crowded with a drum set, various instrumental machinery and multiple people on the stage. There was a louder backing track to harmonize with, but now it is an echo with only three people on stage. The music’s volume feels subdued – not enough to overwhelm, but loud enough for the audience to sink into.

This change may also be due to Wet’s shift in genre approaches. In a statment from Wet’s publicist, Orienteer , her work now seeks to be at the “unfinished fringes of pop.” An acceptance of this unfinished border allows for the minimalist approach to work well, especially when considering that it’s the small moments of “Two Lives.” The parts that require attentiveness, which could easily be overlooked, are what should receive focus rather than a loud garage of movement on stage.

Zutrau’s voice has also changed to integrate this hum-like quality that evokes the emotional tone of “Two Lives.” This showed through during “My Everything” when Zutrau’s singing ciss-crosses with the backing track that’s singing different parts of the harmony. Alongside the song’s echo throughout the room, the harmony of the backing track fills in the spaces of when Zutrau isn’t singing, illuminating a ghostly aspect of the song and illustrating the criss-crossing of self.

Zutrau is mainly silent throughout the show despite bringing a deeply personal context to the making of “Two Lives.” In the same press release, “Two Lives” is also described as a collection of “dreamy collage of memories and emotional ephemera,” which Zutrau writes about in her essay for Byline. The movement between memory and its ephemera is possibly why Zutrau’s past work from her discography held a special arc during the show. The lights dimmed down and she got closer to the audience, engaging in this tender fellowship with the audience of revisiting her old work from her present, where her past may be unrecognizable.

However, Zutrau doesn’t speak of herself in detail until a song towards the end of the song, “Soon to be Moon.” She goes into a moment of encountering the realities of becoming a parent. She’d written about how her “whole world got turned around again” in the aftermath of finding out she was pregnant, but during the concert she expanded on how this context played on “Two Lives.”

“Soon to be Moon” focuses on seeing a fawn, which Zutrau tells the crowd was a real interaction she had after finding out she was pregnant. A moment that furthered her epiphany of the new life awaiting her in parenthood and all its fragilities.

The show ends as a mediation. Someone has their eyes closed and is swaying, immersed in the rapture that covers the concert. Rapture, the exact word for what “Two Lives” is in its live performance.

