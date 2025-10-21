They Are Gutting a Body of Water drop ‘LOTTO’

Philadelphia shoegaze band They Are Gutting a Body of Water released their fourth studio album “LOTTO” on Oct. 17. Through their exploration of political themes and raw lyrics, accompanied by their newly polished yet characteristically distorted sound, the band is firmly establishing itself as one to watch.

“LOTTO” demonstrates a new level of maturity for the East Coast underground shoegaze band. The 28-minute record delivers pointed social commentary while packing a stunning amount into its short runtime. “LOTTO” was released under frontman Doug Dulgarian’s label Julia’s War, as well as ATO and Smoking Room.

The current lineup includes Dulgarian on vocals and guitar (and occasional breakcore drum pad), Emily Lofing on bass, PJ Carroll on second guitar and Ben Opatut on drums.

They Are Gutting a Body of Water will tour in commemoration for their latest release in the U.S. in 2025 and across Europe in 2026. The band will perform in Boston on Dec. 9 at Arts at the Armory.

The project started as Dulgarian’s four-track solo project and later evolved into a full-fledged band, erupting in experimentation with indie slowcore before fully embracing a DIY shoegaze identity. They Are Gutting a Body of Water has carved out a unique genre between their experimentation with slowcore, breakcore and classic shoegaze. Their previous projects felt less genre fluid, with each album leaning towards a different direction. Yet, “LOTTO” blends these influences, forming a more cohesive and mature sound.

The album’s first track, “the chase,” builds from a menacing bass tone that later explodes into the band’s signature heavy distortion. A monotone delivery of a politically charged monologue sets the tone, signaling the band’s shift toward a more grounded and contemplative sound. Dulgarian’s poetic lyricism paints a dark and desolate picture of a corrupt and consumerist America.

“Because true love is a long and enduring thing/Like the addict in the street, using against their own will/Refusing to die, yet determined to…” The echoing, hollow delivery of these lyrics feels more like spoken-word poetry than traditional songwriting. The track delves into themes of addiction, government apathy, and existential despair; all set against heavy, haunting distortion, making it a defining moment on the album.

“sour diesel” is reminiscent the band’s earlier sound in their 2022 album “S,” (previously titled “Lucky Styles”). The song begins with a clean guitar strumming pattern that quickly bursts into the track’s whining guitar melody. Dulgarian’s soft voice contrasts against the harsh guitar whines, reminding the audience of the band’s earlier iconic style.

“rl stine” stands out as an atmospheric track on the album. Between its sweepingly hypnotic melody that rocks the listener with ease and Dulgarian’s unmistakable voice, the song offers a lulling take on the band’s usually aggressive sonic texture.

“violence iii,” nods to previous tracks “violence I”’ (from “Destiny XL”) and “Violence ii” (from “S”). The song opens with static and distortion before decrescendoing into the band’s signature sound. The track offers a more refined take on their earlier work, shifting between light-hearted guitar melodies and bursts of pure distortion, all accompanied by Dulgarian’s gentle vocals.

On “baeside k,” dissonant guitar feedback rings out before morphing into a jarring yet melodic pattern. When Dulgarian’s vocals come in, the song becomes a reflection on past mistakes and present gratitude. The song quickly jumps between peaks and lows against a droning chorus that is repeatedly followed by the initial dissonant guitar whine.

The album concludes with “herpim.” The song starts with a haunting vocal sample, reminiscent of Crystal Castle’s “Untrust Us.” Soft guitar strumming builds until the sampled voices fade, erupting into the band’s bell-like guitar tones and bass-boosted distortion. The track features a final monotone spoken-word passage, echoing the political delivery on “the chase.” The song closes off with a blend of They Are Gutting a Body of Water’s refined sound in “LOTTO” with touches of the band’s jungle breakcore roots, eventually fading out into silence and the ambient sound of someone leaving a room.

“LOTTO”’s album cover truly depicts the listener’s experience. In a desolate and liminal landscape, a lone person stares into a dimly lit room, where a television broadcasting the news is solely visible and glowing like a slot machine.

“LOTTO” opens new doors for shoegaze by framing the genre through a more serious, political and lyrical lens. They Are Gutting a Body of Water’s evolution culminates in their most confident release yet, offering a sobering commentary on American life through their innovative and genre-bending sound.

