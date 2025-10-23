Massachusetts Daily Collegian

TikTok is impacting the music we listen to

The rise of TikTok has made us dependent on the app for new music and has been instrumental in facilitating the rise of new and emerging artists
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Woman_listening_to_music_with_wireless_headphones_neon_light_(50810419882).jpg
By Elitsa Koleva, Collegian Contributer
October 23, 2025

Growing up in the 2010s, I remember the feeling of hearing a new song on the radio, its unfamiliar beats imprinting on my brain to be listened to later. Now, I typically listen to my carefully crafted Spotify playlist, or a blend that Spotify has created for me based on music I’ve previously listened to.

Every now and then, a trending TikTok song plays amidst the mix. The catchy hook fills me with a hit of dopamine, while simultaneously making me cringe. How did I become the person that listens to TikTok music?

While our over-reliance on TikTok, and short-form media in general, has shortened our attention spans to 47 seconds, it has also changed the types of music we listen to. To cater to the short video format, songs have become shorter, with the main ideas of the songs being conveyed in under 30 seconds rather than the full 3 minutes, according to Rodney Alejandro, the chair of the songwriting department at the Berklee College of Music.

Sometimes I find myself enjoying the 30-second chorus of a TikTok song, only to listen to the full version and discover that it is painfully mediocre. But no matter how mediocre the rest of the song is, the hook is all it takes to get enough listeners from TikTok to stream it.

Unlike traditional pop songs, which have a bridge, intro and an outro, TikTok songs like PinkPantheress’ “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” and Artemes’ “I like the way you kiss me” put a greater emphasis on their chorus, making them significantly more repetitive.

While TikTok has always been a music-driven platform with stars like Charli D’Amelio dancing to the infamous 2019 “Renegade” trend, music is no longer marketed just by dances. It is usually paired with a short clip of a silly trend, an edit of a celebrity, a relatable canon event or even an inspirational message, making it memorable to the average person.

A notable example of this is Jess Glynne’s “Hold My Hand”, which may as well have been the 2025 song of the summer. Originally released in 2015, the song was used in an advertisement for the British airline Jet2, paired with the audio “Nothing beats a Jet2 Holiday!” The song was used by millions of users on TikTok, showcasing funny and relatable vacation moments and reviving an old song by a previously established artist.

Besides reviving classics, TikTok has also played a big role in bringing attention to young and emerging artists, many of whom were able to breakthrough thanks to the unexpected audience engagement with their songs. Notably, Lizzy McAlpine’s powerful ballad “ceilings”, which captured the hearts of many users on TikTok, was instrumental in building her audience.

In addition to McAlpine’s success, TikTok has been instrumental in earning other artists’ success, with the likes of Doja Cat, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo blowing up on the platform

The unreliability of the app, alongside the superficiality of what goes viral, has made the rise to fame even more unpredictable. The question of whether a viral song by an artist will leave as one-hit-wonders or pave the way for their future discography is truly hard to answer.

This inconsistency of TikTok’s lasting effect on an artist’s career adds even more complexity and instability to an industry where the success rate is already low. However, TikTok has become the go-to place to promote music. Its algorithm has become the ultimate marketing agent, for better or for worse.

Elitsa Koleva can be reached at [email protected].

