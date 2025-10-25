Top line leads the charge in 5-4 UMass hockey victory

The top line for the No. 13 Massachusetts hockey team had a night against Omaha in the first game of a road series against the Mavericks (1-2). In a 5-4 Minutemen (5-1, 0-1 Hockey East) victory, the first three frontliners contributed five points on two goals and three assists.

Although lines have shifted throughout the first six games, the trio of Jack Musa, Mikey DeAngelo and Nick VanTassell continues to gel, coming together for a top-of-the-line showing on Friday.

“I thought they had some dominant shifts,” head coach Greg Carvel said. “They’re growing together, I think we’ve kind of settled into that being a line that can play together.

“I’d like to see their chemistry keep building. I thought they had good ownership of the puck at times tonight…I think they’re going to grow into being a really good line that can consistently give us offense.”

With just under a minute left to play in regulation and sitting at a 4-4 lock, Musa picked the puck up in the UMass defensive zone and worked it up the ice with two Omaha defenders on him. With speed, he beat them to the left circle out in front of Maverick netminder Simon Latkoczy, where he attempted a pass over to linemate VanTassell.

The defenders shut down the pass before it could leave Musa’s reach, and just as they came into the crease, the junior spun around, finding the puck on his backhand and shoving it past Latkoczy on a last-ditch attempt to capitalize on the breakaway.

Last weekend, Musa’s play was a bit lethargic compared to his usual nimble and quick style, marked by making improbable plays look effortless.

“I’ve been getting squeezed a little bit this week,” Musa said. “I kind of just went out, played my game, put my head down and I felt like I had a pretty good game today.”

Improving to five goals so far this season, Musa is tied for the scoring lead for the Minutemen.

“[Musa is] such an elite college player,” Carvel said. “He just outwills and then outskills you, and that’s what he did on the last goal. He’s one of the best forwards I’ve had here at UMass, and he knew this year that he needs to be a difference-maker, he’s got to be a game-changer. And that’s what he did tonight.”

Not only did Musa’s goal seal away the game for the Minutemen, but it also closed out a combined five-point performance from the top line. Carrying their momentum all the way through netting the game-winner, the line had an immediate impact on the game.

“I really like [playing with my line],” Musa said. “[DeAngelo is] super fast, [VanTassell is] such a big kid and I think we’re working really well together so far.”

Centering the top line, DeAngelo put away the opening goal for UMass, his second of the year. Both have been scored in the team’s only two away games so far this season.

After Omaha took an early lead in the contest, DeAngelo found an equalizer two minutes later. At the net-front, he collected a deflected pass between Musa and VanTassell and slammed it home on a one-timer. Latkoczy caught a piece of the puck, but the heat from the shot kept it going as it trickled into the net. Musa and VanTassell were attributed with assists on the goal.

Closing out the top line, VanTassell assisted on both DeAngelo’s tally and Larry Keenan’s power play goal in the first period, doubling his point total this season.

Although the junior hasn’t notched a goal this season, VanTassell is proving his mettle everywhere else. His performances have held strong through the nascent stages of an adapting forward group, and Carvel has credited the Basking Ridge, N.J. native with exemplifying the Minutemen hockey identity and style of play.

“I think VanTassell is playing really well for us,” Carvel said. “He had the puck in the scoring area tonight and was holding onto pucks too much, so we’ve got to get him finding his scoring touch and that will help that line a lot.”

The top three will return to play with the rest of the UMass roster on Saturday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. when they take the ice of Baxter Arena for a second matchup in Nebraska. NCHC TV will stream the game.

Caroline Burge can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @Caroline_Burge.