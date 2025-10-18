UMass faces back-to-back losses on home ice against Arizona State

The Massachusetts women’s club hockey team couldn’t find the back of the net Friday as they were shut out by Arizona State in a 3-0 loss. The Minutewomen (2-4-2) went winless against the Sun Devils (3-0-0) in back-to-back matchups.

“I think that [Arizona State] played a better game…they controlled the play a little bit more,” head coach Bill Wright said. “They had a lot of good passing. They were faster than they were last night.”

Arizona State outshot UMass during both games, tallying 34 shots against the Minutewomen’s 22 on Friday, and the Sun Devils also controlled the puck for most of the game.

Arizona State carried momentum into the second period to score two goals. Defenseman Hannah Kunz scored from the blue line with a snapshot that landed in the top right corner of the net about halfway through the period.

A scrum in front of UMass’ net resulted in the Sun Devils’ third goal from defenseman Kelzi Olson less than two minutes later. This was Olson’s second goal against the Minutewomen after scoring in the third period of Thursday’s game. Olson continues to average a point per game this season, now with two goals and an assist.

The scoring opened in the first period with an Arizona State power play goal from forward Samantha Murphy. After UMass’ Sarah Dunford was penalized on a tripping call, Murphy’s wrist shot from the point went through a screen of players and into the net to put the Sun Devils up 1-0. Murphy led all players in points on the night after earning an assist on Olson’s goal.

Minutewomen goalie Sarah Matthews faced a combined 76 shots over the two games against Arizona State, making for a save percentage of 0.921. Matthews stood strong the whole game, which led her to make an impressive glove save on a breakaway from Murphy late in the third period. The senior, one of UMass’ captains, then made six more saves before the game ended.

“She’s a captain for a reason,” Wright said. “The girls respect her, and that was picked by the girls.”

The Illinois native has been a mainstay in net for the Minutewomen over the past four years, having played in 55 career games and recording a career save percentage of 0.940.

UMass had three power play opportunities throughout the game, but they couldn’t connect on passes and create good shots against the Sun Devils’ penalty kill unit.

“We had one practice [this week]…so just a lack of practice time,” Wright said. “We’ll get [our offense] back up.”

Friday’s result continues a rough stretch for the Minutewomen, as since playing in their home opener last Saturday, they’ve gone winless in four games at Mullins Center Community Rink. Wright remained optimistic about the team’s future with three more home games upcoming.

“We’re not a team of superstars,” Wright said. “We’re a team that’s going to grind and we’re going to fight as a group, and when we do that, then we’ll have some success.”

UMass decided to sport green ribbons on its jerseys in this game, honoring the recent passing of one of its longtime on-ice officials.

“Just out of respect, and just to keep him in our thoughts…our referee-in-chief for our team…I asked him if we could wear the ribbons,” Wright said. “He said yes.”

The Minutewomen will next face Assumption University on Oct. 25 in their first out-of-division game of the season. Puck drop will be at 11:20 a.m. at the Mullins Center Community Rink.

