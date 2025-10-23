UMass faces Central Michigan in second MAC road game on Saturday

After a heartbreaking loss to Buffalo, the Massachusetts football team hunts for its first win of the 2025 season on the road against Central Michigan. In their final Saturday game of the season, the Minutemen (0-7, 0-3 Mid-American) look to build off a competitive contest and challenge the Chippewas (4-3, 2-1 MAC).

“I know that we have a great opponent, I have a lot of respect [for them],” head coach Joe Harasymiak said. “It’s a great chance to go on the road and see if we can now stack a performance, which we haven’t done all year, and put ourselves in another position to win the game.”

Brandon Hood had a breakout game for UMass with 179 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Bulls and could have another boastful outing against Central Michigan. The Chippewas allow 156.3 rushing yards per game, tied for 87th in the FBS.

A successful rushing attack opened the Minutemen’s offensive versatility, as AJ Hairston threw for a pair of touchdowns, capitalizing on an over-commitment to stopping the run by the Buffalo defense.

The redshirt freshman has a tough challenge ahead of him in a ball-hawk Central Michigan defense. The Chippewas have nine interceptions, tied for the 12th most nationally, as linebacker Jordan Kwiatkowski and cornerback Brenden Deasfernandes lead the team with two picks apiece.

Hairston holds a one-to-one touchdown-to-interception ratio heading into Mount Pleasant, Mich., breaking a three-game pick streak against the Bulls.

If UMass’ run game establishes itself early on, it could force the Central Michigan defense to tone down its aggressive coverages in favor of stopping the run. This could get the UMass passing game in rhythm, giving the visiting offense a potency it hasn’t shown often this season.

The Minutemen also need to contain the run game defensively, as the Chippewas rush for 190.6 yards per game, the 36th most in the nation. Angel Flores leads Central Michigan’s run-heavy offense with 456 yards and seven touchdowns, while Nahree Biggins, Trey Cornist and Brock Townsend combine for 777 yards behind him.

Flores is part of a two-quarterback system for the Chippewas, mainly running the ball in two-tight end sets while sparingly mixing in passes to catch the defense off guard. The Northern Arizona transfer is 17-of-25 passing for 120 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

Joe Labas is Central Michigan’s main passer and gets by as a game manager while the run game plugs away. The redshirt senior attempted just four passes in the Chippewas’ 27-6 win over Bowling Green on Oct. 18, completing two throws for 72 yards. The former Iowa quarterback has eclipsed 20 passing attempts just once this season and thrown for over 100 yards three times in seven games.

This is a favorable sight for the UMass defense, which gives up 260.9 passing yards per game, and is fresh off allowing 403 passing yards to Buffalo.

With Ryan Barnes, David Onuoha, Derrieon Craig, Shambre Jackson and Timmy Hinspeter out, other Minutemen will have to step up to contain Central Michigan. Tyler Martin and Marques White will be relied on heavily as some of UMass’ few remaining defensive standouts.

“We have some guys that are on the scout team that are going to take [some first team] reps,” Harasymiak said. “It’s what we’ve got to do. I think there’s going to be growth and opportunity [for young players.]”

The Minutemen’s injuries are present on offense as well, with Rocko Griffin and Jacquon Gibson questionable while tight ends Reece Adkins and Max Dowling are out. Add on a banged-up offensive line and UMass is sending out an almost entirely new group on both sides of the ball than it had to start the season. The visitors will certainly hope that new players breathe new life into the team, searching for a tough conference win to reinvigorate the remainder of the season.

The Minutemen take on Central Michigan at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25. The game will be available to watch live on ESPN+.

Tym Brown can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @tym_brown1.