UMass fencing prepares for another successful season

Shoes squeak across the hardwood floor, blades clash in quick, powerful bursts and the scorekeepers dotted across the room beep rhythmically.

Across the hall, the armory sits open while fencers go in and out to retrieve equipment from a room that is only open for their group. This is the scene in and around Recreation Center room 118 almost every night of the week, as the UMass Fencing Club meets for practice.

Not long ago, practice was only held four nights a week but now, “We almost fence on all [seven] days a week,” Parinitha Venkata Reddy, the club president and junior computer engineering major, said. “[This] is an advantage for most of our fencers to practice and get prepared for our competitions much better.”

The increase in practices reflects the team’s growing ambitions. “This year, our ultimate goal is [going to] be to place first at nationals overall combined,” Reddy said.

She continued saying, “We’re also hoping to place first in the tournament that we are hosting, the [Northeast Fencing Conference (NFC)], because it’s [going to] be in our home ground. We [want to] give our best here and also do well at nationals.”

The drive for more practice time did not come out of nowhere, as it is fueled by the momentum the club built last season. The team placed No. 4 in women’s épée at nationals and No. 11 overall at nationals last year. They also finished No.1 at the NFC I and are hosting NFC II this year in February.

UMass will be hosting NFC II on Feb. 16 in the Student Union. Reddy hopes the event will draw spectators and wishes that the team will give it their absolute best.

“We’re definitely looking to get more engagement from the community this year,” Sarah Caudill, club secretary and junior education major, said. “We’re trying to make more events that are open to everyone so that people can see how awesome fencing is and learn about it and then potentially join the club if they want.”

One of the ways the fencing team gets engagement and recruits new members is by running a novice program for beginners. The program takes place over the course of a month and runs two days a week, only costing $10.

“I remember on the first day of the knowledge program, there were probably over 50 of us there,” Mackenzie Flanagan, a sophomore psychology major, said. “But they just got us all into three lines. It was running drills of the different positions we had to be in, like ‘en garde’ and everything. And so, it [kind of] made it into a game, which made it a bit more easy to follow and understand what we were doing and to get used to those positions.”

Flanagan, now a member of the team, said that the program was incredibly welcoming and helpful towards new members.

“I really want to continue this for as long as possible…At first, it can be a bit daunting with so many people there, especially with more of the experienced fencers, but they are so easygoing and approachable. It’s just a really great community to be in,” Flanagan said.

Reddy said that the club’s overall membership, including its novice program, is better than last year and she hopes that most of the novices will continue to fence with them.

“USA Fencing ended the 2024–25 season with a record 45,000 members and 752 clubs across the country, reflecting unprecedented growth for our sport,” Phil Andrews, CEO of USA Fencing, said in a statement to the Collegian. “Collegiate fencing — at both the NCAA and club levels — has been crucial to this momentum, inspiring new athletes and building vibrant communities that will sustain the sport’s future in the United States as we head toward the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and Paralympics.”

As fencing grows across the country, UMass fencing is shaping its own story built on competition, dedication and the goals of its members.

“My hope for this year is one, just to have a nice community as always. And two, to do well in competitions and tournaments, especially club nationals at the end of the year,” Michael Xie, a junior operations and information management and computer science major and club treasurer, said.

Xie’s sentiment is echoed by others on the team, and as much as they focus on performing well at competitions, they also grow the community aspect of the team.

“I hope to have a lot more events this year and a lot more team bonding,” Caudill said.

Each clash of metal on metal and squeak of a shoe is a sign of continuous improvement and bonding. A team practicing their craft together as a cohesive unit is only as good as their bond with each other.

Dylan Podlinski can be reached at [email protected].