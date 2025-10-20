Massachusetts Daily Collegian

UMass field hockey continues winning streak on the road

Myrte van Herwijnen records seventh shutout of the season against Appalachian State
Mia Blue
Cara Falconer dribbles the ball at Gladchuk Stadium on 9/7/25.
By Hadley Smith, Collegian Correspondent
October 20, 2025

The No. 18 Massachusetts field hockey team defeated Appalachian State 3-0 on Sunday, securing its seventh shutout win of the season. Tied for second in the Mid-American Conference, there were high stakes entering the game, but the Minutewomen (13-2, 6-1 MAC) pulled through with a strong performance on both ends of the field.

After a slow start, UMass wasted no time getting ahead in the second quarter. Senior Mia Smith opened the game, scoring the first goal of the day 23 minutes into the match, securing her second tally of the season.

Using the momentum, the Minutewomen followed up with a second point on the scoreboard just six minutes later. Freshman Lina Kroeger scored her fourth goal of the season 29 minutes into the game, helping UMass close out the first half with a two-goal lead. Megan Carpenter and freshman Fiene Jenniskens assisted on the goal.

The key to the Minutewomen’s victory was their defense. Having proven themselves strong throughout the year, they continue to capitalize on their success, effectively shutting down their opponents.

On Sunday, the Minutewomen defense only allowed the Mountaineers (11-4, 5-2 MAC) one shot throughout the entire game. The lone attempt came from senior Lise Boekaar. With the shot blocked by the defense, UMass’ three unanswered goals gave senior goalkeeper Myrte van Herwijnen her seventh shutout of the season.

Offensively, the Minutewomen displayed strong efficiency, with several shots translating into goals. Of their 17 recorded shots, 16 were on target. Ten different players recorded shots on goal, with freshman Lina Kroeger leading the way with four shots.

With only four minutes left in the game, UMass topped it off with a closing goal. Izzy Larimore notched the Minutewomen’s third of the day for her first goal of the season. Jenniskens set her up with the assist, tallying her second of the game and tenth of the season.

Despite the strong end to the first half, both teams struggled to get going in the second half. UMass recorded six shots on goal from five different players, but none of them found the back of the net. The defense, however, continued to hold strong, not allowing a single shot from Appalachian State throughout the third quarter.

The Minutewomen were awarded eight penalty corners throughout the game and only conceded one to Appalachian State, which the Mountaineers couldn’t capitalize on. Despite the loss, Appalachian State goalkeeper Claire Grenis tallied 13 saves throughout the afternoon.

With the win, the Minutewomen sealed their position above the Mountaineers in conference rankings after coming in with identical records in MAC play, continuing their strong performance this season.

Despite losses against Ohio and UConn earlier in the season, UMass has remained resilient, positioning itself as a dominant force in the MAC and continuing to capitalize on its success. With depth in players attacking the goal and a reliable defensive line, the Minutewomen are proving themselves to be one of the MAC’s most complete teams. Following the win, UMass is now tied with Miami (OH) for first place in the conference.

The Minutewomen will return home to Gladchuk for their next matchup on Friday, Oct. 24. Looking to continue their winning streak, they will face Bellarmine for Military Appreciation Night at 4 p.m. The game can be watched on ESPN+.

Hadley Smith can be reached at [email protected].

