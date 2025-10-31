UMass field hockey dominates in its final regular season matchup

The No. 15 Massachusetts Field Hockey Team capped off senior night with a dominant 7-0 win against Ball State on Friday.

The win marked the end of the regular season for the Minutewomen (14-3, 7-1 Mid-American) and set a strong tone going into the MAC tournament. UMass showcased its talent on all parts of the field in its ninth shutout of the season.

The Minutewomen clinched their victory early on against the Cardinals (4-14, 2-6 MAC) with a dominant first two quarters.

In the second quarter, UMass came out firing with six shots on goal. The Minutewomen were finally rewarded for their patience when senior Mia Smith scored her third goal of the season 25 minutes into the game, with graduate student Elena Clococeanu picking up the assist for her second point of the night.

The second goal of the quarter and the fifth goal of the night came from junior Neva Eisenga. The seniors were all over the scoreboard on their big night, as Gabrielle Benkenstein recorded her second assist of the night.

UMass got hot in the first quarter as Benkenstein drew a penalty corner, passing it to freshman Fiene Jenniskens before Lina Kroeger fired it into the back of the net from the top of the arc. Getting her first of three assists in the game, Benkenstein made a statement in her senior night matchup. The goal set the tone for the first quarter of the game, putting the Minutewomen in the lead early on.

Carrying the early momentum, senior Alexa Collins scored her fourth goal of the season, unassisted. Scored less than two minutes later, this created a strong lead early on and put UMass in a comfortable position.

Capitalizing on its third penalty corner of the game, Clococeanu put one more in the back of the net to end the first quarter. Senior Savanna Henderson and Jenniskens assisted on Clococeanu’s fourth goal of the year , totaling Jenniskens’ second assist of the night.

With four penalty corners in the first quarter alone and three goals, the Minutewomen applied pressure to Ball State and dictated the pace of play early on. Despite registering just five shots, UMass’ ratio to balls in net was incredibly efficient, converting most of those opportunities into goals.

“Today was a really good opportunity for us to score goals, and we did that,” head coach Barb Weinberg said.“We’ve had games this season where we’ve had a lot of opportunities and haven’t found the back of the net a lot, and did that on Friday, and so I think that’s a confidence builder.”

Despite three penalty corners, the Minutewomen registered just two shots on goal to start the second half. Freshman Emily Barret generated multiple strong scoring chances, but she was turned away by Cardinals goalkeeper Cali Hyman.

Senior goalkeeper Myrte van Herwijnen remained a steady force in the back of the net. Thirty-seven minutes into the game, Ball State finally broke through the defense to get a shot off, which was denied by Herwijnen, showing why she’s among the top in the nation. This preserved UMass’ lead duiring her ninth shut out of the season.

“Defensively we’ve been really good all season and we’ve continuously improved in that area” Weinberg said.

The Minutewomen defense was a force to be reckoned with in the third period as they continuously kept the ball out of the zone, denying the Cardinals the opportunity to put shots on goal.

The final quarter of the game led to a surprise for the crowd, when UMass decided to pull its goalkeeper.

“We’ve pulled the keeper a few times throughout the season and we haven’t been successful at scoring a goal,” Weinberg said. “We said if we have the opportunity in this game to practice that, so that we can be better in the MAC championships, we’re going to.”

The bold moved paid off, with the Minutewomen getting their sixth goal of the night only 22 seconds after the extra attacker entered the field. After cleverly evading the defender, Smith spun around to pass the ball to freshman Kiran Kaur. Moving fast in front of the goaltender, Kaur fired it into the back of the net to get the first goal of the second half and her first goal of the season.

With less than a minute left in the game, freshman Sophie Kent capped off the UMass victory with one final goal. Coming off a penalty corner, she was assisted by Benkenstein and Clococeanu, making it a multi-point night for both seniors.

Friday’s victory was not only a moment to highlight the seniors in their final regular season game, but it was also a moment to assess and prepare for the upcoming MAC tournament.

“If Ball State’s defense was giving us an inch of space we took the shot today.” Weinberg said.

This mentality is strong within the Minutewomen and will carry with them as they hope to close out the year strong.

UMass begins its post-season journey on Nov. 5 in the MAC conference tournament in Harrisonburg, Virginia, facing either Ohio or Appalachian State.

