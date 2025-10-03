UMass field hockey extends conference success with 2-0 win over Central Michigan

The No. 14 Massachusetts field hockey team secured a 2-0 victory over Central Michigan in its fourth Mid-American Conference game of the season. With yet another shutout under its belt, UMass (10-1, 3-1 MAC) continues to keep an undefeated record at Gladchuk dating back to October 2023.

The Minutewomen wasted no time getting ahead. Just 28 seconds into the first quarter, freshman Sophie Kent scored her second goal of the season. Sophomore Elani Sherwood tallied her second assist of the season on the goal.

“I think anytime you can come out and score a goal that quick, the momentum is going to be in your favor for at least a period of time,” head coach Barb Weinberg said. “This season we’ve tended to be a second-half team, so it’s been really nice against Miami of Ohio and also Central Michigan to get early goals.”

Hungry for another goal, UMass struck again early in the second quarter to double its score. Freshman Emily Barrett got her third assist of the season to set up senior Mia Smith, who capitalized to collect her second goal of the season as well.

“It was a very well-fought game by our team,” Weinberg said. “We had some external challenges, and as coaches, we’re always preaching to go back to controlling the controllables, and I thought our team did a very good job at that today. It wasn’t always pretty, and our basic skills were off at times, but to come out with the win regardless was really good.”

The Minutewomen played a solid defense against the Chippewas (6-4, 2-2 MAC), outshooting them 21-4. With the backline only allowing four shots, two being on frame, goalkeeper Myrte van Herwijnen notched her fifth shutout of the season with the two saves. Both UMass and Central Michigan earned six penalty corners, but neither side was able to convert them into goals. After only giving the Chippewas one corner in the first half of the time, the Minutewomen allowed them five more opportunities in the second half of the match.

“I think we defended really well. We probably gave away some penalty corners that we didn’t need to, just discipline mistakes by us,” Weinberg said. “But the way we defended our penalty corners, I thought, were excellent. So all you can do once the call is made is get back there and defend for your life, and I thought they kept the ball out of the net very well.”

Seven different players recorded shots for UMass. Barrett led the team with five. The England native has recorded a personal-high five shots in three of the past four games. Carolena Ryon and Mallory Camryn each registered two for Central Michigan.

“Our defensive unit from strike line all the way to goalkeeper, and the way we run our press is a real strength of our team, and we continue every day to make that strength better,” Weinberg said. “We need to get better at our balance in the attacking circle and our ability to put the ball in the back of the net. We had 21 shots today, so our conversion rate needs to be much higher.”

The Minutewomen will return home to Gladchuk for their next matchup on Sunday, Oct. 5. Looking to continue its winning streak, UMass will face UConn for its breast cancer awareness match at 1 p.m. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

