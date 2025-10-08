UMass field hockey looks to bounce back against Longwood

Through the first 12 games of its season, the Massachusetts field hockey team has built a strong resume on balance and defense. UMass (10–2, 3–1 Mid-American) sits near the top of the MAC standings and just had its six-game winning streak ended by UConn’s late rally on Sunday.

The Minutewomen’s stout defense has anchored the team all year. Strong goalie play with a veteran backline has made them tough to beat. They’ve recorded five shutouts, the most in the MAC and No. 2 nationally as of last weekend’s 2–0 win over Central Michigan. They remain nearly impossible to beat at Gladchuk field.

In its most recent game, UMass led 1–0 into the fourth quarter before falling 2–1 to the Huskies (5–5, 2–1 Big East) in Amherst. The UConn game marked the second-to-last non-conference game for the Minutewomen.

UMass’ fourth-quarter lead came about thanks to an early spark from Kristy Leonard, who scored her second goal of the year. But UConn’s late surge broke through what had been another fantastic defensive showing from the home team.

The Minutewomen conceded two goals in the final 12 minutes — their first time all year allowing more than one in regulation. The streak at Gladchuk is broken, perfectly highlighting how fine the margins have been in top 20 matchups.

Heading into Friday’s home matchup with Longwood, the task is straightforward: clean up the back half of games and reassert defensive dominance.

The UMass backline, led by Neva Eisenga and Savanna Henderson, has been disciplined all season. A quick start has often been their weapon; UMass has scored first in nine of its 10 victories, dictating pace and forcing opponents to chase.

Longwood’s (3–8, 1–3 MAC) offense has struggled for rhythm, but the Lancers’ biggest weapon remains Sophie Mooldijk, the reigning MAC Goalkeeper of the Year. Continuing her success, she was named MAC Goalkeeper of the Week after making 15 saves in a 3–2 overtime win at Kent State.

The Dutch goalie currently leads the conference in both total saves (103) and saves per game (8.6), proving how heavily Longwood leans on her to stay competitive. If she catches form early, she could turn this game into another grind-it-out, low-scoring affair.

For UMass, maintaining consistent shot volume and keeping pressure off corners will be key. Emily Barrett and Gabrielle Benkenstein have been one of the most reliable attacking duos, combining for 11 goals. But the Minutewomen thrive when depth scorers like Cara Falconer or Sophie Kent convert chances off rebounds or set pieces.

Generating that kind of offensive pressure will be critical against Mooldijk’s established defensive prowess. The Minutewomen failed to secure a penalty corner against UConn, an anomaly for the team who averages six per game.

Besides their offensive accomplishments, the key to their success has been senior goalkeeper Myrte van Herwijnen. Her .828 save percentage combined with composure under pressure, lets her team’s backline play higher and more aggressively, knowing that she can handle one-on-ones or late-quarter chaos.

She has already earned three MAC Goalkeeper of the Week honors and an NFHCA Defensive Player of the Week nod, solidifying her status as one of the top keepers in the nation. When van Herwijnen controls the circle, UMass dictates pace and territory, an edge they’ll need to reassert against Longwood’s counter-heavy approach.

Beyond the stat sheet, Friday’s game carries real weight in the MAC standings. The Minutewomen are tied for first with James Madison, Miami (Ohio), and Appalachian State, all sitting at 3–1 in conference. UMass will have a chance to beat both JMU and App State in the coming weeks.

Coincidentally, all four of these conference-leading teams lost their most recent game, leaving the highest playoff seeds up to recovery. With only four games remaining before the MAC Tournament begins on Nov. 5, every result will have implications on potential home-field advantage and postseason confidence.

