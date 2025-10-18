UMass football falls short at the death against Buffalo

The Massachusetts football team invented yet another way to lose Saturday in a thrilling 28-21 loss at the hands of Buffalo. The Minutemen (0-7, 0-3 Mid-American) could taste victory while holding a rare lead late in the fourth quarter, but the senseless mistakes they’ve made in the past came back to haunt them when it mattered most.

On a crucial third-and-9 with the clock nearing one minute left to play, Bulls (4-3, 3-0 MAC) quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson blindly unleashed a prayer with defensive end Marques White beelining straight toward him. The pressure forced an errant throw down the right sideline that safety Jeremiah McGill intercepted with no resistance — a play that UMass thought was good enough to seal the game. The redshirt junior stood up and immediately started to wave, as if to proclaim the game over. Pure chaos ensued.

The turnover sent the Minutemen’s sideline into an absolute frenzy. Defensive lineman David Onuoha attempted a cartwheel on the field and McGill hopped on a bench to celebrate, while White grabbed the broadcast camera out of pure joy. Back at the 43-yard line, linebacker Derrieon Craig laid flat on his back and mimicked snow angels on the McGuirk Alumni Stadium turf. Amidst the array of activities, Craig was flagged for a costly unsportsmanlike conduct call with the game still far from won.

“I’m not going to lie, that was one of the most stupid things I’ve ever seen in my life,” head coach Joe Harasymiak said.

“I got to go coach it. It’s my problem, it’s my fault. The young man didn’t mean to intentionally do anything by it, but there’s still three timeouts and a minute left … We got to take ownership. We had a chance to run the clock out, get a first down and win the game, and we didn’t do that.”

Across the three ensuing plays, the UMass offense lost five more yards of field position. Running back Brandon Hood, who had a fantastic game, was hounded for a loss of four on first down. After losing another yard on second down, quarterback AJ Hairston sailed a throw out of bounds, stopping the clock and salvaging Buffalo its last timeout. Craig’s penalty and the loss of yards in the run game forced the heels of punter Keegan Andrews to lie just inches away from the white paint at the back of his own end zone.

“That was my decision, I wanted to go and win the game,” Harasymiak said of throwing the ball on third down. “I think I made that mistake against Bryant [where] we had a third down, they had a timeout left and we didn’t go to win the game. Plus, with the field position it’s third-and-14, we run the ball, it takes four seconds off and we’re not really punting from probably a different location. We thought we’d give [Hairston] a shot, maybe we’d draw a defensive pass interference.”

The Bulls began their drive at midfield with 41 ticks remaining on the clock. Roberson made quick work of the Minutemen secondary, finding Jasaiah Gathings on two consecutive throws of a combined 34 yards to put his team into field goal range. Instead of settling for three, Roberson stared down his first read, Victor Snow, from the moment he caught the snap on first down. Snow left McGill in the dust with a perfectly ran corner route to the left corner of the end zone and secured the game-winning score with a toe tap.

With running back Rocko Griffin again out due to injury, Hood stepped back into UMass’ starting role to the tune of 24 carries. He turned those attempts into 179 rushing yards, with a touch over half of those coming off a 90-yard touchdown sprint on the stroke of halftime. Hood’s dominant day on the ground led Hairston to throw only 14 total passes, six of which were completed for 119 yards and two touchdowns.

The Minutemen’s run defense ceded just 2.4 yards per carry, with starter Al-Jay Henderson collecting 59 yards on 20 carries. The struggles once again came in the secondary, as the Buffalo wideout trio of Nik McMillan, Snow and Gathings amassed 315 receiving yards on 24 catches. The Bulls finished the game with 11 explosive passing plays of 15 yards or more.

Hood’s touchdown was not the only long score of the afternoon. In the third quarter, Hairston escaped pressure and stumbled back toward the line of scrimmage. He set his feet and delivered a strike to tight end Max Dowling on the right sideline, who high-pointed the ball, evaded a defender and ran 77 yards to the end zone with the help of a Donnie Gray block. Dowling’s reception marked the first second half touchdown for UMass this season.

Despite a plethora of winning plays, the Minutemen simply could not get the job done. For a team that has seldom been in a position to win late in games, with 10 penalties on Saturday, UMass is still struggling with the discipline it takes to play a complete 60 minutes. There’s been improvement on this end since last Saturday’s 42-6 loss to Kent State, but more work still needs to be done.

The Minutemen will continue their quest for win No. 1 when they visit Central Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 25. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. and the game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

“A loss like this can either send you down to hell, or you can fight to stay above ground and keep going,” Harasymiak said. “This will be the most critical week that I ever have here … You got to pull some things out of a bad experience, just like [in] all of our lives, and keep pushing forward.”

