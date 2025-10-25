UMass football gashed in loss to Central Michigan

If colleges get the opportunity, they typically try to schedule their homecoming weekend around a football game that’s seen as a likely win. With so many alumni returning to campus, there are few better ways to wrangle them back into school spirit than with a resounding victory on the gridiron.

The Massachusetts football team was called in on Saturday to serve as that proverbial punching bag against a Central Michigan program looking to stake its claim at the top of the Mid-American Conference. The Minutemen (0-8, 0-4 MAC) played their part perfectly, falling 38-13 to the Chippewas (5-3, 3-1 MAC).

“[Central Michigan] executed better than we did, and it’s hard to get behind on them with what they do,” head coach Joe Harasymiak said. “Certainly we had a couple moments there where we could have done some things better, but just want to [give] credit to them. That’s a good team.”

UMass’ offense was pretty similar statistically to its previous performance against Buffalo, but even taking a couple steps forward wouldn’t have guaranteed the team a victory on this day. Central Michigan and head coach Matt Drinkall have leaned on running the ball all season, but that facet was ratcheted up a few notches against the Minutemen, and it worked out beautifully.

All but three of the Chippewas’ drives crossed the 50-yard line as they used simple zone and sweep handoffs along with the occasional pass to march their way down the field. UMass’ run defense performed admirably against the Bulls a week ago, but on Saturday, its front seven struggled to penetrate lanes until the game had already been decided. Even with the unit shoring itself up late, the stats tell a rough story, as Central Michigan ran for 266 yards on 5.3 yards a carry.

“I think fitting those plays is very difficult to begin with,” Harasymiak said. “The amount of personnel groupings they have, three-back backfields, it’s tough … Then obviously they out-physicaled us and then we missed some tackles.”



While all three backs in the Chippewas’ rushing attack impressed, no one made more of their opportunities than redshirt freshman Brock Townsend. The Michigan native ran for just 34 yards on 12 carries but finished with three touchdowns, two of which came on the ground.

The other score was a receiving touchdown, which served as the most pivotal play of the game. Down 24-10 entering the second half, the Minutemen could almost reach out and grab momentum for themselves. The last ten minutes of the first half had resulted in two defensive stops and a Derek Morris field goal to cut into their deficit, and stopping Central Michigan for a third time would open the door for a potential one-possession game.

The Chippewas moved the ball up to midfield but showed nothing suggesting that a score was imminent, even as backup quarterback Joe Labas found Townsend on a wheel route five yards down the field. Undeterred, the back bounced off a Malcolm Greene tackle, worked his way off the right sideline and outran a trio of defenders for a 51-yard touchdown. The play was a gut punch for UMass and sealed the game for good.

On the other side of the ball, the lone touchdown of the day for the Minutemen came from returning running back Rocko Griffin. Looking for a counterpunch after Townsend’s first rushing touchdown, Griffin took a handoff with nine Central Michigan defenders crowding the box. The UTSA transfer surveyed the field for a moment before running hard toward the right side, where nothing but green grass awaited him. If the turf toe injury he suffered a few weeks ago still lingered, there were no signs of it on the 43-yard touchdown sprint, though he only gained 13 more rushing yards afterward.

In the air, growing pains continued for freshman quarterback AJ Hairston. Harasymiak opted to turn his offense into a complete air raid in the second half, letting Hairston throw the ball 31 times in the latter two quarters and attempting just seven rushes. As is typical with the freshman, beautifully thrown balls were interspersed with poor reads and misfires, although some of those mistakes stemmed from pocket pressure. This all led to an inefficient day for the quarterback, as he finished 21-of-51 for 176 yards and an interception.

The Chippewas achieved more success in their passing game off 25 percent of the work, as the team finished with 213 passing yards on only 13 attempts. Most of those completions were chunk plays brought on by a UMass defense that had dedicated itself to stopping the run. After lulling them on the ground, Labas spread out intermediate and deep balls to his own collection of receivers, with no one catching more than two.

Senior edge rusher Marques White continued to stand out on defense for the Minutemen, as he finished with three tackles for loss and his team’s lone sack. This showing puts White top-six in the MAC in both stats at time of writing.

It’s now midweek MACtion time for UMass, who will finish its season with four non-Saturday games. Next up is the Akron Zips on Tuesday, Nov. 4, with kickoff at 7 p.m. on a network yet to be determined.

Dean Wendel can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @DeanWende1.