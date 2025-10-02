UMass football to host Western Michigan in MAC opener

Returning home after two of the expectedly tougher games on its 2025 schedule and an 0-4 start, the Massachusetts football team will look to settle back into the Mid-American Conference (MAC) when they welcome the Western Michigan Broncos to McGuirk Alumni Stadium on Saturday.

Consecutive losses on the road to Iowa and No. 20 Missouri have led to a tumultuous first chapter of head coach Joe Harasymiak’s story in Amherst, but the coach has a blueprint for how he wishes to flip the narrative on the season when the University of Massachusetts hosts the Broncos (2-3).

In contrast to previous weeks, Harasymiak elected not to name a starting quarterback heading into this matchup, instead using it as a strategic advantage over their visiting conference opponent.

“The decision has not been made,” Harasymiak said. “We will keep that in-house. You know, we’ll make Western [Michigan] prepare for three guys, and we’ll do what’s best. We’ll always make a decision that is best for the team.”

The decision he’s referring to includes weighing transfer quarterbacks Brandon Rose and Grant Jordan as well as returning redshirt freshman AJ Hairston, all of whom have seen game action in the early goings of this campaign. Jordan leads the group with passing yards, yet Hairston has thrown the only passing touchdown. Rose was named the week one starter during the preseason. All three threw an interception across the first four games of the campaign.

Harasymiak will also look for the players around his signal caller to embrace an expanded role, as he called these groups out during Monday afternoon’s media availability.

“Everybody surrounding the quarterback, whoever it is, has to step up their game,” Harasymiak said. “We have to catch the ball. We have to protect. We have to run the ball more effectively. It’ll be a team effort because this is a good football team coming here. They are not a 2-3 team. They are much better than that.”

The Minutemen have matched up with the Broncos on the gridiron twice in their school’s history, with the most recent matchup taking place over a decade ago in 2013. Western Michigan leads the all-time head-to-head series with a perfect 2-0 record. Each team has played one game on the road and one at home.

On Oct. 6, 2012, the Minutemen travelled to Kalamazoo to face the Broncos for the first matchup between the two teams and faced a crushing 52-14 defeat. UMass played Western Michigan much tougher when it welcomed the Broncos for a rematch in 2013, falling 31-30.

In anticipation of this matchup, Harasymiak also reflected on his start in Amherst so far and the process that comes with success.

“From a result standpoint, obviously no one wants to be 0-4,” Harasymiak said. “That’s what we get judged on and I get that. I just think there’s a lot of pieces, a lot of new players and a lot of things I probably thought we could fix faster. But ultimately, being back in this chair, looking back, I started 0-3 [as a head coach] at Maine … this is extremely hard, what we want to do.”

The UMass campus community will also be celebrating its Homecoming weekend, as alumni and families will be able to view a full slate of athletics scheduled from Friday to Sunday.

Saturday’s meeting between the Broncos and Minutemen will kick off at 2:30 p.m. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

