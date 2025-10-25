Massachusetts Daily Collegian

UMass hockey comes back against Omaha to win 5-4

Third-period goals from Cam O’Neill and Jack Musa secure the road win
Devin Lippman
Daily Collegian (2025)
Byline photo of James Rust
By James Rust, Assistant Sports Editor
October 25, 2025

The No. 13 Massachusetts hockey team overcame a third-period deficit to secure a tough road win against Omaha. UMass (5-1, 0-1 Hockey East) spent almost the entirety of the final frame trailing the Mavericks (1-2), but two late goals powered the Minutemen to the 5-4 win.

Jack Musa scored the game-winner on a gritty individual effort with just under a minute to go in the game. The junior blocked a shot in the defensive zone, then beat everyone to the loose puck to spring himself for a breakaway with Nick VanTassell charging up the ice on the weak side. Musa’s attempted pass to Nick VanTassell deflected right back on his stick, and with the puck tumbling in the crease, the Florida native swatted it past Simon Latkoczy.

With just under nine minutes left to play, Cam O’Neill scored his first of the season to tie the game at four. Latkoczy saved Lucas Ölvestad’s shot from the point, but the rebound sat in the crease. O’Neill, coming off a three-goal season hampered by injury, pounced on the rebound and flipped it over Latkoczy.

“[O’Neill] is a warrior,” head coach Greg Carvel said. “He’s not the fleetest of foot, but he’s a hockey player. He grinds and finds a way, and I feel for him because last year he had a couple of bad injuries that really curtailed his season. He’s trying to build that momentum, and that’ll be a huge goal tonight, and I wish he had gotten the empty net too to pad his stats.”

The come-from-behind effort was the second in two games for UMass after erasing a one-goal deficit in the third period against Bentley. The Minutemen led Omaha in shots 20-6 in the first period but were then outshot 27-16 across the final two periods as they lost, then regained, the lead.

“It’s tough to win on the road,” Carvel said. “This team’s learning how to win. We did it in a fashion that most coaches don’t want to win that way, but a win is a win, and I’m happy for the guys that they found a way.”

The Mavericks scored three unanswered goals to take a 4-3 lead. Omaha’s second goal of the game came off a seeing-eye wrist shot from Maxime Pellerin that weaved through net-front traffic with 13 minutes to go in the second period. Seven minutes later, Tyler Rollwagen tied the game at three after deflecting Jacob Guévin’s shot from the point on the power play.

Two and a half minutes into the third period, the Mavericks took a 4-3 lead off a scramble in Michael Hrabal’s crease. Cameron Briere jammed away at a loose rebound, popping the puck into the air. As it floated across the open goal, Pellerin batted the puck out of the air and past Hrabal for his second of the game.

“We were in control of the game, we almost made it four to one,” Carvel said. “I give Omaha credit, they kept playing hard. We kind of fell asleep.”

Owen Mehlenbacher notched his first UMass goal to extend the Minutemen’s lead to two. Five minutes into the second period, O’Neill gathered the puck in the corner before carrying it towards the point. Mehlenbacher stood alone, and after a short pass from O’Neill, the Wisconsin transfer ripped a wrister through traffic and past Latkoczy’s blocker.

“[Mehlenbacher] plays a really reliable game,” Carvel said. “He knows what he is, which is always important. He’s a good-sized kid, he’s just got to keep getting stronger, and as he does, I think he’ll play a good role for us…I’m real happy he got on the score sheet.”

UMass took a 2-1 lead on a power play goal from Larry Keenan but failed to capitalize on its other power plays. The Mavericks scored on the man advantage as well, but the Minutemen successfully killed off their other two penalties.

Looking to complete the sweep on the road in Omaha, UMass returns on Saturday, Oct. 25. Puck drop is at 8 p.m. at Baxter Arena.

James Rust can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @James__Rust.

