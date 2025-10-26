UMass hockey drops second game of road trip against Omaha 5-2

The No. 13 Massachusetts hockey team couldn’t find the momentum it needed against Omaha, falling 5-2 in the second game of the Minutemen’s (5-2, 0-1 Hockey East) road trip to Nebraska to split the series with the Mavericks (2-2).

Three unanswered third-period goals, two of which came with under two minutes left in regulation, locked UMass out of a road sweep. Although the Minutemen came back to win in their last two games, tonight lacked a significant momentum swing.

“Decided to start playing in the second period, I really liked the way we were playing,” head coach Greg Carvel said. “I thought the momentum was swinging our way. Tie the game, a beautiful power play goal, and then their game-winning goal was a little frustrating…We played 30 good minutes, but that wasn’t going to be enough tonight.”

Following a sluggish start, Jack Musa tied the game at two on the power play early in the third period.

From out to the left of Omaha goaltender Simon Latkoczy, freshman Václav Nestrašil fed the puck to Musa, who set himself up at the top of the left circle. The Orange Park, Fla. native hammered a one-timer home off the pass.

“When we tied it, I feel like the bench and everybody felt that we wanted it more than them,” Nestrašil said. “And that’s where we probably had to step up even a bit more and push for that third goal, because that would have been the difference…that was an unlucky goal for us, it was a 3-2 game, and I think the bench kind of sat back down and we were kind of feeling what we felt in the first period.”

Down 3-2 with time close to expiring, Michael Hrabal left the net in a last-ditch effort to find an equalizer.

The Mavericks quickly took advantage of the 6-foot-7 goalkeeper’s absence in the crease, with Marcus Nguyen finding the empty-net tally.

Ten seconds after Hrabal retook his position, Brett Hyland charged the net and found the gap between the Czech native’s blocker and the left pipe to top off the scoring with another insurance goal and close out the match 5-2.

“Just a little more desperation from them than us,” captain Owen Murray said. “We knew they were going to come out hard and looking for a win after they let one slip away last night, and we didn’t match that off the start, and that ended up kind of being the difference the whole night.”

Through the first seven minutes of play, the Minutemen didn’t put up a single shot on goal, dampening any hope for offensive production right out of the gate. UMass was held back by the penalties it took, putting Omaha on multiple 5-on-3 opportunities.

“I was a little worried about us starting the game like that tonight,” Carvel said. “You knew [Omaha] was going to come out angry and I thought I did everything I could to get our guys prepared to play, but we just mentally [were] not ready, so the first 20 minutes were a wash.”

Heading into the second period, the Minutemen trailed 2-0, but Nestrašil quickly cut the lead in half.

Moving up the ice on a breakaway Nestrašil generated for himself in the neutral zone, he shifted into gear and outskated two Mavericks on Latkoczy’s left side. Before the Slovakian netminder could seal off the post, the Blackhawks 2025 first-round draft pick found the pocket between the goalie’s pad and the pipes, using his angle from behind to bank the puck off Latkoczy’s leg and into the net.

UMass returns to action back on home ice on Friday, Oct. 31 against No.19 Cornell. The Halloween matchup marks the first of a two-game series against the Big Red. Puck drop at the Mullins Center is set for 7 p.m. on Friday and the game can be streamed on ESPN+.

“I think it’s just overall consistency and our starts,” Murray said. “Obviously we’ve gotten behind a lot of these games to start the year and we don’t want to do that. We’ve done well in those situations, but putting our best foot forward the first 5-10 minutes of each game will be huge.”

