UMass hockey preseason special issue 2025

The Massachusetts hockey team approaches the 2025-26 season ranked No. 15 in the nation, kicking off play with two games against Northern Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 4, and Sunday, Oct. 5. The Daily Collegian hockey beat put together everything you need to know about this year’s Minutemen before the puck drops and the action starts.

This special issue includes written columns from Collegian writers, recaps of last season’s games and feature stories about current members of the UMass roster. Also included are stories summarizing the team’s performance last season.

Columns from the hockey beat

Burge: A look into UMass hockey ahead of the 2025-26 season

Rust: Ranking and previewing the 2025-26 Hockey East conference

Altman: The return of UMass goaltender Michael Hrabal

Donato: Previewing the UMass hockey newcomers

Smith: UMass hockey 2025-26 schedule preview

In case you missed last year

UMass’ season ended with a 2-1 loss to Western Michigan in the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament. Kayla Gregoire recaps the game.

A second-half run marked a huge improvement for a Minutemen team that struggled early in the season. Matt Skillings writes about how they brought themselves back.

Goaltender Michael Hrabal showed out in a high-stakes match up, standing tall to upset top-ranked Boston College. Sydney Ciano details his performance.

Jack Musa led the team offensively in a comeback win over UConn that proved the team’s mettle. Caroline Burge covers his stand-out play.

With a young backend, the Minutemen struggled through the first half of their season. Sydney Ciano outlines what needed to change.

Feature stories

UMass: Home of the Greg Carvel defensemen factory

Brotherly brawls to breakaways: The Musa duo at UMass

