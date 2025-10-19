UMass hockey scrapes by with 5-4 win over Bentley

The No. 11 Massachusetts hockey team closed out the weekend with an overtime win against Bentley, after a disorganized 60 minutes of regulation play that left much to be desired from a Minutemen (4-1, 0-1 Hockey East) team that had strong opening performances to their season.

“There’s no bad wins, but it didn’t feel great tonight,” head coach Greg Carvel said. “Our team’s off. I really like the team that played here against Northern Michigan, but this weekend we weren’t as good and I’ve got to figure some things out. But the team found a way to win.”

Following a 10-minute 4-4 stalemate, Francesco Dell’Elce quickly sealed away the matchup in the extra frame. Just over a minute into the three-on-three, Jack Galanek worked the puck around the offensive zone, evading Falcon (0-3) defenders along the boards and around the back of the net, where he passed the puck up to Dell’Elce at the blue line.

Dell’Elce moved over to the left circle and found his opening, letting off a wrist shot and securing the UMass victory over the glove of Easton Hesse.

“[Galanek] won a huge battle for us there,” Dell’Elce said. “He was all alone in the [offensive] zone and I just came off the bench and saw some space, so I just tried to attack his heels and put it on net.”

An offensive explosion in the first period left the game at 3-3, a tie that forced the Minutemen to play without a lead until they clinched the win.

Continuing a consistent goal-scoring run, freshman Václav Nestrašil secured the go-ahead goal when the game was tied 1-1. Hesse made the initial save on a shot from Owen Murray, but the netminder couldn’t lock down the loose puck. Nestrašil pounced on the rebound, and his scrappy effort ended with him knocking the puck past the goal line. The Czech native has tallied five goals in the first five games. The Blackhawks’ first-round pick also notched two assists on Saturday.

Although the forwards found success, the backline lacked consistency throughout the game, leaving Hrabal to hold down the UMass defense. The Utah Mammoth prospect made 23 stops on the night. Holes in the defense led to turnovers, odd-man rushes and scoring opportunities that brought the game within one for its duration.

“We gave up a ton of offense to other teams this weekend,” Carvel said. “Breakaway goals, odd man rushes, and that’s checking to me, and we’re usually pretty good at it. I thought Hrabal was outstanding this weekend, although he gave up a few goals. We haven’t helped him out much.”

After the Minutemen won a faceoff in their offensive zone, Bentley’s Jimmy Doyle stripped the puck from Dell’Elce on the blueline, taking it all the way up the ice and backhanding it past Hrabal while the UMass defenders trailed him.

“I told [the defense]…‘I don’t need you guys to win us the game, I need you not to lose it,’” Carvel said. “They need to defend, they need to be the strength of the team.”

Down 4-3 with half of the third period left to play, Keenan found the equalizer to push the game to overtime. Forwards Bo Cosman and Lukáš Klečka put up two of the Minutemen’s goals in the first period, while Galanek and Nick VanTassel each picked up two assists. Klečka scored the sole power play goal for UMass. The Minutemen only went 1-of-6 with the man advantage against the Falcons.

Stephen Castagna put up two goals for Bentley, both times off cross-ice passes to beat Hrabal.

Up next, UMass travels to Nebraska for a weekend series against Omaha. The contests on Friday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 25 are each slated for 8 p.m. and ESPN+ will stream the matchups.

Caroline Burge can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @Caroline_Burge.