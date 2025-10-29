UMass hockey set to take on No. 20-ranked Cornell

The No. 13 Massachusetts hockey team plays its first-ranked opponent of the season against No. 20 Cornell on Friday and Saturday. The Minutemen (5-2, 0-1 Hockey East) are coming off a split series against Omaha, while the Big Red (0-0) will play the opening games of their season this weekend, having only played scrimmages and an exhibition so far.

UMass won the first game of its trip to Nebraska with a 5-4 comeback victory over the Mavericks. Leading the team in points, Jack Musa scored the game-winner in the final minutes after blocking a shot and taking it down the ice himself. The junior backed that up with another goal in the second game and currently sits tied for sixth in the nation in both points and goals.

In the second game, a pattern that has been plaguing the Minutemen early on in the season reared its head once again. Slow starts to games have been a recurring problem for UMass, and it was no different against Omaha in the second game, conceding two goals in the first frame. With that, the Minutemen started the game off on the back foot and were never able to recover, losing the game 5-2.

It wasn’t just against the Mavericks that UMass faltered in the first period. In the last four games of the season, the Minutemen have conceded seven goals in the first period. Three different times against Northeastern, Bentley and in the first Omaha game, they gave up the first goal within the first two minutes of the game.

“[Team starts are] my biggest concern. In our last five games, three of our first periods have been pathetic, and [with the] early goals against, we’ve just been absolutely outplayed,” head coach Greg Carvel said. “So that’s on me to get the team ready to compete and the rest of our staff. So, it’s definitely one of my concerns right now, is our poor starts on a consistent basis.”

After the Bentley game, Carvel stated that he was still trying to figure out what the bottom two lines were going to look like, saying that he has multiple players who will rotate at those positions until people start to stand out among the others. In Omaha, two players put themselves out of that ambiguous group.

“The only two, I would say, are Justin Kerr and Lukáš Klečka cementing their role in the lineup as third-line players …” Carvel said. “That was probably the only thing that has kind of worked [itself] out since Bentley.”

The two freshmen have started the season strong and worked their way to being regular starters on the team. Klečka started the season on fire from the fourth line, with goals in both Northern Michigan games to open the season. Meanwhile, it took Kerr longer to get into the lineup, staying on the sidelines until the game against Bentley. Carvel was very pleased with his physical style of play, and his faceoffs have been the best on the team, with a win percentage of 0.667, while the team has only a 0.476 on the whole.

“I mean, [Klečka is] unreal. Super quick, he’s super-fast and also plays a physical game for being a little guy, but he’s awesome,” Kerr said. “It’s been really fun, good buddies with him off the ice too, so it obviously translates well.”

The game is expected to be a physical affair with Cornell being the second-tallest team in the country behind UMass. Two years in a row, the Big Red have gotten the better of the Minutemen, with last year’s contest ending with a 4-2 win for the Lake Placid-based team.

However, it’s been a lot of roster turnover for Cornell; four out of five of last year’s top point-getters have moved on, as well as its starting goalie. In addition, the Big Red have to travel to Amherst for their first real game of the season, against a UMass team that has been working out its kinks for almost a month now.

The two-game series begins at 7 p.m. on Halloween for Hat Trick or Treat night at the Mullins Center. The second game on Saturday starts at 6 p.m., and both games can be streamed on ESPN+.

