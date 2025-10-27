Massachusetts Daily Collegian

UMass is…a Drag

UMass’ first student-run drag collective gives students the opportunity to perform in drag shows
Photo courtesy of UMass is a Drag’s official Instagram.
By Leyna Summers, Collegian Staff
October 27, 2025

When animal science major Ary Lazar first arrived at the University of Massachusetts, they had been doing drag for a year under the drag name Adam Apparition. Lazar was hoping to find a space in the UMass community to perform. In their search, they soon discovered there weren’t any drag-related clubs at UMass.

This realization could have ended Lazar’s hope of engaging in a drag community at UMass, but they used it as an opportunity. They took it upon themselves to create a space for drag performers at UMass.

Three years later, what started as a group chat with Lazar and their friends is now a full-fledged collective for student drag performers that puts on performances every semester. That collective became UMass is a Drag.

With Halloween at the end of October, UMass is a Drag has been preparing for their annual “Creature Feature” drag show. The show took place on Sunday, Oct. 26 in Bartlett Hall, with rehearsals starting 10 days before the show. The final show typically has around 12 performers.

Performers for “Creature Feature” were mainly recruited through open casting calls posted around campus–as well as through the club’s Discord and Instagram. In the weeks leading up to rehearsals, Lazar and the selected DJ compile performer’s music and visuals for a show that runs for roughly two hours, with an intermission in the middle. This timeline aims to give performers ample time to practice their routines and exchange feedback.

Alongside choosing the music and visuals for their routines, performers design their own outfits for their routines. Rachael Enfield, drag name Joy Styx, is a food science PhD candidate and member of UMass is a Drag. She prepares for drag shows by making her own mixes and spending countless hours listening to music to figure out what theme to tackle, before focusing on her outfit for the event. This process helps her in tying her music routine and outfit together for choreography and makeup.

Behind the scenes, UMass is a Drag provides valuable resources to students who are looking for a place to start performing drag. All the performers for their shows, so far, have been UMass students, though alumni and students from all of the Five Colleges are also welcome. During their monthly general body meetings, members exchange tips on makeup, song choices and how to manage stage fright.

Photo courtesy of UMass is a Drag’s official Instagram.

One performer, whose drag name is Stacy’s Mom, praises how supportive the UMass drag community is and that “it’s just a bunch of gay people who love clothing and performing, and I love feeling like I can be a part of something.”

The club has received lots of positive feedback from people who started doing drag with them, highlighting that the club offers a beginner-friendly launching point into drag in a supportive environment. Beyond the performances, Lazar described the club as a place to “hang out with fun people who like to dress up.”

UMass is a Drag brings together not just drag performers, but members of the LGBTQ+ community in general and their allies on campus. For transgender and non-binary drag performers such as UMass psychology major Delilah Martin, drag name Hexxxsplode von Zarobitch, drag offers the space to “do something that lets me exaggerate my gender and have fun with it.”

Similarly, this aligns with Lazar’s intentions for performing drag: to explore different styles of masculine gender presentation as a transgender man. Today, the role of drag in the queer community is especially important at a time where drag performances have come under fire in the political sphere. According to the American Civil Liberties Union, 17 anti-drag bills were proposed in 2025, a part of the 616 anti-LGBTQ bills proposed this year.

Drag performers have historically played a pivotal role in the queer liberation movement, with drag houses acting as a “chosen family” for queer people and drag queens providing care for AIDS patients during the epidemic.

Shows and movies such as “Pose” and “Paris is Burning” illustrate the vibrant, rich history of drag and ballroom culture. Further, the reality TV show “RuPaul’s Drag Race” has launched drag into mainstream culture by allowing artists a platform to showcase drag culture and facilitate a safe space for other drag artists to do so .

For performers, drag is an opportunity to explore one’s identity through an alternate persona; for audiences, drag shows are gatherings that celebrate explicitly queer art. At UMass, drag shows are performed by both local performers, such as the “Say Gay!” drag show   last September, and UMass students.

Lazar states that part of what makes UMass is a Drag special is that “they would not have the same freedoms and opportunities at other places, and it means a lot that UMass is pro-drag.”

Drag is not just a type of performance, but a form of political resistance in a society that wants to silence queer expression.

Leyna Summers can be reached at [email protected].

