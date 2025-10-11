UMass looks dissonant in loss to Kent State

With an unspirited performance, the Massachusetts football team lost 42-6 to Kent State — its sixth straight loss of the season. The Golden Flashes (2-4, 1-1 Mid-American) were the only team ranked below the Minutemen (0-6, 0-2 MAC) in the MAC preseason poll.

“That was a joke and it starts with me and it’s my fault,” head coach Joe Harasymiak said. “We’ve got to take ownership for it and we will because it’s not acceptable.”

Kent State ended UMass’ comeback hopes with just over five minutes left in the third quarter. Following a Minutemen punt, the hosts looked to put the finishing touches on a 21-6 lead. After a first down to start the drive, the Minutemen held the Golden Flashes to fourth-and-6 on the next set of downs. Kent State got tricky with a fake punt, flipping to receiver Da’Realyst Clark as he reversed the field and threw to Zy’aire Fletcher for a 27-yard gain.

The Golden Flashes continued their march into UMass territory, ending the drive with a touchdown pass to Terik Mulder as he snatched the ball out of Ryan Barnes’ hands in the end zone.

With a three-possession lead and little hope left, the Minutemen let loose on both ends. UMass turned the ball over on downs on its own 34-yard line, setting up a one-play touchdown drive as Dru DeShields hit Ardell Banks up the seam with no resistance.

AJ Hairston threw an interception on the ensuing possession for the Minutemen, leading Jordan Nubin to deliver the final blow, scoring on a rush from 25 yards out.

UMass’ only scoring contributions came from kicker Derek Morris, who hit two field goals in the second quarter. On the first field goal, the Minutemen offense stalled out in the red zone after an illegal motion penalty.

The second, from 33 yards out, was aided by 40 yards worth of Kent State penalties on the drive. UMass has still not scored a touchdown in back-to-back games and has not scored in the second half in four straight games.

Hairston ended the game 26-of-48 for 227 yards with an interception. The redshirt freshman quarterback dealt with heavy pressure throughout the game and was sacked four times. Brandon Rose subbed in toward the end of the game and had his lone pass attempt picked off.

Brandon Hood had 10 rushing attempts for 36 yards as the Mintuemen’s lead back, contributing to a team average of 1.3 yards-per-carry.

With this win, the Golden Flashes earned their first win against an FBS opponent since Nov. 26, 2022.

DeShields led Kent State under center, going 10-for-18 for 148 yards and a career-high four touchdowns, each to a different receiver. Nubin and Gavin Garcia were a potent tailback duo for the Golden Flashes, combining for 151 yards on 26 rush attempts. Both running backs displayed their elite burst through the middle of the UMass defense, following behind a dominant performance by the Kent State offensive line.

“We got back to playing terribly [defensively] and it starts with the explosive play,” Harasymiak said. “We probably gave up five or six today, we had given up five in the last two games.”

While the Golden Flashes showed out on offense and defense throughout the game, Clark got the home team started with a bang on special teams.

The junior returner fielded the opening kickoff at the Kent State 9-yard line and weaved around blockers before finding an open lane to sprint down the left sideline. The Butler transfer’s blazing speed left no Minutemen defender within 20 yards of him by the time he crossed midfield.

DeShields hit Sebastian Brown for a 36-yard touchdown with 5:52 left in the first quarter, cementing the Golden Flashes’ early lead. UMass trailed by double digits for the remainder of the game.

“That performance today, that’s rock bottom,” Harasymiak said. “That is as bad as it can get.”

UMass opens the second half of its season against Buffalo on Saturday, Oct. 18 at McGuirk Alumni Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. and the game will be available to watch live on ESPN+.

Tym Brown can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @tym_brown1.