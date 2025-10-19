UMass men’s basketball begins 2025 with exhibition victory over Brown

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Massachusetts men’s basketball team returned to the hardwood to play an organized game for the first time in 221 days on Sunday afternoon. The Minutemen kicked off their 2025 journey with a spirited 92-74 exhibition victory over Brown.

The pedigree of UMBC transfer Marcus Banks Jr. was evident from the outset. The graduate shooting guard led the America East Conference in total 3-pointers made in each of the last two seasons, with a combined 192 makes across the 2023-24 and 2024-25 campaigns. He shoots at a high volume and is fearless in his shot selection.

Banks Jr.’s presence alone changed the game against the Bears. The Hampton, Va. native set the tone by pulling up and nailing a deep jumper just one minute into the contest. After UMass entered the locker room at halftime on a sloppy note, Banks singlehandedly turned the tides out of the break. On the first two possessions of the second half, he drilled back-to-back 3-pointers, with the latter drawing a free throw after a foul on the closeout. He was a perfect 7-of-7 from three with a game-leading 24 points.

“You don’t make as many threes as [Banks] has made in his career by mistake,” head coach Frank Martin said. “That’s what he does. He plays with great pace, he’s really competitive and really smart. The other guys see it and they know that if you look for him, and there’s separation, there’s a good chance that thing is going in.”

Including Banks, 10 new additions made their Minutemen debut against Brown. Seven of those were transfers, with Danny Carbuccia, Dwayne Wimbley Jr. and Bilal Osman representing the freshman class as the other three.

Leonardo Bettiol, who arrived from Abilene Christian, played a major impact as the visitors’ primary post scorer. He provides low-post shot creation, something UMass lacked last season. The Italian finished with 10 points and played with a necessary calm and collected demeanor. He logged the most minutes on the team by a wide margin, with 26.

Point guard K’Jei Parker was the other brand-new Minuteman to get the starting nod. He transferred in from Florida Southwestern, a junior college, where he averaged 16.8 points per game. Parker is a tight ball-handler and avoided turning the ball over across 17 minutes played. He also stepped into two makes from beyond the arc, ending with eight points.

The first starting lineup of the season was rounded out by Jayden Ndjigue and Daniel Hankins-Sanford, who are both entering their third season with UMass. Ndjigue brought the same energetic defensive presence Minutemen fans have become accustomed to. Hankins-Sanford played most of his minutes in the first half due to foul trouble, but looked up to par with 12 points on a few contested takes to the rim. Outside of the starting five, the array of hungry contributors off the bench will make choosing a final rotation a challenging task.

“They’re making it hard on me, and that’s what their job is,” Martin said. “I got to make some hard decisions and at the end, if you’re going to get mad at someone, get mad at me because it’s my decision. That doesn’t mean you let it go … If I didn’t believe in you, why would I have recruited you? Competition makes us better and we got to stay the course of that.”

Defense was one of Martin’s main concerns surrounding his team entering the season, and those worries were justified based on the lackluster first-half performance. However, UMass looked like an entirely different team in the back half of the preseason tune-up. Hounding on-ball defense and improved rotations turned defense directly into offense. The Bears were outscored by a 59-36 margin in the second half.

The Minutemen seemed to solve some of their 3-point shooting struggles from last season by adding a plethora of capable shooters. They shot a whopping 71.4 percent on 10-of-14 from three in the second half. Most other areas of weakness from the opening frame, including defensive rebounding and turnovers, also ironed themselves out in the dominant closing 20 minutes.

UMass completes its preseason slate on Saturday, Oct. 25 against Division III school Rhode Island College. The Mullins Center exhibition will be open to the public with free admission and the game will tipoff at 1 p.m.

“The newness of everybody means that we have to use this week to put different guys together based on this film and start getting a better feel,” Martin said. “Then a week after that, it’s real. We don’t get to experiment anymore after that.”

