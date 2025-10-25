Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Categories:

UMass men’s basketball defeats Rhode Island College in final preseason exhibition

Hankins-Sanford, Bettiol lead the way in second half dominance
Reece Tramazzo
Daily Collegian (2025)
By Cole Smith-Rakoff, Collegian Correspondent
October 25, 2025

The Massachusetts men’s basketball team felled Rhode Island College in its last exhibition before the season’s start on Nov. 3. The Minutemen overcame a surprisingly combative first half from the Div. III Anchormen to cruise to a 31point win in the second. 

Rhode Island College came out of the gates swinging, taking advantage of sloppy UMass defensive rotations early to find open shooters. Ten minutes into the game, the Anchormen led by seven, behind 6-of-9 shooting from behind the arc. The Minutemen, conversely, shot 2-of-11 from three in the first half. Head coach Frank Martin showed frustration with his team’s early defensive performance.

“We’re in grade school math right now,” Martin said. “That’s what happens when you have so many firstyear players…The first half today, there was no fight, and you can’t rotate when there’s no fight.” 

Though the Anchormen shot well, finishing the game 15of37 from three, UMass’ size proved overwhelming inside as the game went on. The Minutemen frontcourt of Daniel Hankins-Sanford and Leonardo Bettiol scored 22 apiece to lead all scorers.  

UMass guards repeatedly threw passes over the top of undersized Rhode Island College defenders fronting the post for easy buckets down lowThis forced the Anchormen defense to collapse, where they fouled heavily, giving the home squad 42 free throw attempts. Multiple times, Bettiol and Hankins-Sanford ran a highlow game, with one making entry passes from the top of the post to the other on the block. 

“I like playing with [Bettiol][Bettiol] likes playing with me,” Hankins-Sanford said.  “If he’s open, I’m [going to] pass it. 

In the second half, the Minuteman offense clicked, with 15 of the team’s 22 field goals coming off of assists. Point guards K’Jei Parker, Danny Carbuccia and forward Dwayne Wimbley Jr. each ended the game with five assists. 

“We always try to find the open man,” Bettiol said. “Half court, transition, it doesn’t matter, we try to find the best shot possible. 

The defensive effort also stepped up in the second half, with UMass totaling ten steals behind consistent pressure. The Minutemen only recorded one block, despite the size advantage against Rhode Island College, with a lack of rim protection being a potential concern for the team going into the season.  

“If you’ve got great rim coverage, it’s a lot easier on your perimeter defense,” said Martin, “I don’t know how good our rim coverage is going to be.” 

Coming off a 24 point performance in the previous exhibition against Brown, sharpshooting guard Marcus Banks Jr. had a more subdued role in Saturday’s game. The senior played only six minutes and one shot in the first half, before going for eight points in the second, on 2-of-5 shooting from three. 

Banks Jr.’s impact was evident even in a smaller role, with the space his shooting threat created, opening up opportunities for players like Hankins-Sanford, Bettiol and Jayden Ndjigue. The guard had the second highest plus minus on the team behind Hankins-Sanford, with an on-off of 28. 

“No surprise that with [Banks Jr.] in the game early, we had the lead,” said Martin, “And then picked up those two fouls, and we’re scrambling, and then to start the second half we popped it open with him in the game.” 

On Nov. 3, UMass takes the floor at the Mullins Center for its home opener against Marshall. That game will tip off at 7pm and will be available to watch live on ESPN+. 

Cole Smith-Rakoff can be reached at [email protected] 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in 2025
Daily Collegian (2025)
Top line leads the charge in 5-4 UMass hockey victory
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass hockey comes back against Omaha to win 5-4
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass field hockey dominates in first ever game against Bellarmine
SGA remembers and honors Kundayi Mazando at Senate meeting
SGA remembers and honors Kundayi Mazando at Senate meeting
UMass prepares for weekend series against Omaha
UMass prepares for weekend series against Omaha
UMass women’s soccer set to play MAC rival Ohio in return to Amherst
UMass women’s soccer set to play MAC rival Ohio in return to Amherst
More in Archives
UMass Student Legal Services Office gives advice for international students
UMass Student Legal Services Office gives advice for international students
L-R: Ke$ha, Jack Sparrow, The Other Mother, Christine Daaé and Amy Winehouse. Image made on Canva by Ava Hebenstreit using images courtesy of Wikimedia Commons and Pinterest.
5 low-effort cool-girl Halloween costumes for when you have nothing else
No Kings protest fills Amherst Town Common
No Kings protest fills Amherst Town Common
Dish Spotlight: Fish Tacos
Dish Spotlight: Fish Tacos
UMass faces Central Michigan in second MAC road game on Saturday
UMass faces Central Michigan in second MAC road game on Saturday
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Woman_listening_to_music_with_wireless_headphones_neon_light_(50810419882).jpg
TikTok is impacting the music we listen to
More in Headlines
UMass Campus
Cars and community: A peek into UMass’ Formula One club
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass men’s soccer beats Dartmouth 2-0 behind stellar subs
Graphic by Ally Black
Daily Diet: Veganism really isn’t all that bad
Photo courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter
Taylor Swift’s ‘The Official Release Party of a Showgirl’ hits theaters with a bang
"LOTTO" album cover
They Are Gutting a Body of Water drop ‘LOTTO’
Antonio’s Pizza storefront in Amherst
An inside look into Antonio’s Pizza