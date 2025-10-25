UMass men’s basketball defeats Rhode Island College in final preseason exhibition

The Massachusetts men’s basketball team felled Rhode Island College in its last exhibition before the season’s start on Nov. 3. The Minutemen overcame a surprisingly combative first half from the Div. III Anchormen to cruise to a 31–point win in the second.

Rhode Island College came out of the gates swinging, taking advantage of sloppy UMass defensive rotations early to find open shooters. Ten minutes into the game, the Anchormen led by seven, behind 6-of-9 shooting from behind the arc. The Minutemen, conversely, shot 2-of-11 from three in the first half. Head coach Frank Martin showed frustration with his team’s early defensive performance.

“We’re in grade school math right now,” Martin said. “That’s what happens when you have so many first–year players…The first half today, there was no fight, and you can’t rotate when there’s no fight.”

Though the Anchormen shot well, finishing the game 15–of–37 from three, UMass’ size proved overwhelming inside as the game went on. The Minutemen frontcourt of Daniel Hankins-Sanford and Leonardo Bettiol scored 22 apiece to lead all scorers.

UMass guards repeatedly threw passes over the top of undersized Rhode Island College defenders fronting the post for easy buckets down low. This forced the Anchormen defense to collapse, where they fouled heavily, giving the home squad 42 free throw attempts. Multiple times, Bettiol and Hankins-Sanford ran a high–low game, with one making entry passes from the top of the post to the other on the block.

“I like playing with [Bettiol], [Bettiol] likes playing with me,” Hankins-Sanford said. “If he’s open, I’m [going to] pass it.”

In the second half, the Minuteman offense clicked, with 15 of the team’s 22 field goals coming off of assists. Point guards K’Jei Parker, Danny Carbuccia and forward Dwayne Wimbley Jr. each ended the game with five assists.

“We always try to find the open man,” Bettiol said. “Half court, transition, it doesn’t matter, we try to find the best shot possible.”

The defensive effort also stepped up in the second half, with UMass totaling ten steals behind consistent pressure. The Minutemen only recorded one block, despite the size advantage against Rhode Island College, with a lack of rim protection being a potential concern for the team going into the season.

“If you’ve got great rim coverage, it’s a lot easier on your perimeter defense,” said Martin, “I don’t know how good our rim coverage is going to be.”

Coming off a 24 point performance in the previous exhibition against Brown, sharpshooting guard Marcus Banks Jr. had a more subdued role in Saturday’s game. The senior played only six minutes and one shot in the first half, before going for eight points in the second, on 2-of-5 shooting from three.

Banks Jr.’s impact was evident even in a smaller role, with the space his shooting threat created, opening up opportunities for players like Hankins-Sanford, Bettiol and Jayden Ndjigue. The guard had the second highest plus minus on the team behind Hankins-Sanford, with an on-off of 28.

“No surprise that with [Banks Jr.] in the game early, we had the lead,” said Martin, “And then picked up those two fouls, and we’re scrambling, and then to start the second half we popped it open with him in the game.”

On Nov. 3, UMass takes the floor at the Mullins Center for its home opener against Marshall. That game will tip off at 7pm and will be available to watch live on ESPN+.

