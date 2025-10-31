UMass men’s club hockey earns decisive 7-0 victory over Wyoming

The Massachusetts men’s club hockey team took a decisive 7-0 win over the Wyoming Cowboys on Thursday. With its offense firing early and its defense locked in from the opening whistle, the Minutemen never let the Cowboys gain any momentum and closed out a dominant performance.

“The boys got their momentum and we finished off strong,” head coach Skip Welch said.

UMass followed up a quick start to the contest with a commanding final frame. Tommy Hayes opened the third period destruction with his first goal of the game assisted by Brendan Tourgee. Wasting no time, JT Cerruti put himself on the scoresheet as well. Tourgee tallied his second assist of the game.

“Offensively we did really well once we got going and with our down low cycle, we were able to move pucks and keep possession,” Welch said. “That’s how we buried it in the third period.”

Dominic Boccelli assisted Dylan Lamonica to continue the third period domination. The Minutemen never slowed down and ended off the seven-goal game with Andrew Concannon’s first career goal. Brett Niland took the assist on the final goal of the matchup.

It only took Zachary Sideropoulos 21 seconds to take initiative and put UMass ahead in the first period. Skating around the net, the Wyoming defense made it an easy task for the Hanover, Mass., native to make his way right outside Jesse Easterwood’s goalie crease for an easy finish.

The Cowboys made it easy for Matt Carrara to double the score. He picked up the loose puck on the red line from a Wyoming missed pass and skated towards Easterwood to take on a one-on-one battle. Faking out the goalie to the left, Carrara finished with a smooth backhand into the top of the net.

It didn’t take long for Carrara to capitalize again. Reading the play from start to finish, he stayed with the puck after a blocked shot bounced loose in front of the net. Pouncing on the rebound, he didn’t hesitate before burying the puck past the goalie for his second of the game.

The Minutemen posted a solid defensive performance, leaving the game with a shutout. Kevin Wright led the defense with a 1.000 save percentage. UMass alsooutshot the Cowboys 55–21, with a grand total of 17 different players recording shots. Sideropoulos led the Minutemen with seven. Cerruti and Brown followed close behind with six each.

“We had a lot of opportunities to move the puck out of our zone quickly, so they didn’t have to play a lot on the D side,” Welch said. “[They] played strong in the blue line in the offensive zone.”

Even with a commanding lead, UMass’ energy never faded. The bench stayed loud from the first whistle all the way to the last. Each goal only fueled the excitement more. The momentum was contagious and even after the seventh goal, that relentless energy remained.

Christian Rosa took the most faceoffs for the Minutemen winning 11-of-18. Tommy Hayes won 100% of his faceoffs, going 3-of-3.

With depth across all lines and rhythm on their side, UMass looks prepared to make a strong run as the season progresses.

The Minutemen hope to extend their winning streak on Saturday, Nov. 1 against the University of New Hampshire Wildcats. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. at the Mullins Center Community Ice Rink.

