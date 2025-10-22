UMass men’s soccer beats Dartmouth 2-0 behind stellar subs

The Massachusetts men’s soccer team triumphed 2-0 over Dartmouth on Tuesday as forward JP Mbuthia scored twice after being subbed on with 30 minutes to go. UMass (6-4-5, 1-2-1 Summit) started the game with a lineup of players that are usually reserves, before bringing on its starters in the second half and dominating the Big Green (3-5-3, 2-2 Ivy) down the stretch.

As the Minutemen brought fresh legs into the game in the second half, an exhausted Dartmouth was aggressively pressed on its own side of the field, ceding chance after chance to the UMass subs.

After Mbuthia sent a shot just wide of the left post in the 70th minute, Kwame Adu-Gyamfi almost immediately regained possession of the ball for the Minutemen off a Big Green goal kick. The ball found its way to Shane Velez, who fired a shot towards the bottom left of the goal. Dartmouth goalkeeper Matt McPherson blocked Velez’s shot, but Mbuthia was in the right place at the right time and put the ball into the back of the net off the rebound to make it 1-0 UMass.

The Minutemen didn’t back off after the first goal; smelling blood in the water. UMass kept the ball on the Big Green’s side of the pitch, getting four more shots on goal across the next ten minutes of play. Finally, in the 80th minute, Joey Bianco received the ball at the top right corner of the box and sent a pass in the air down to Mbuthia by the right post. The graduate forward volleyed the ball into the top of the net to put away the Big Green 2-0.

The brace was Mbuthia’s sixth goal on the season and ended a scoring drought for the forward that had been ongoing since Sept. 20. It also means the North Carolina native is the Minutemen’s leading scorer on the year, despite playing only half the total minutes of the team’s second leading scorer, Matt Cence.

“[Mbuthia’s] a goalscorer,” head coach Fran O’Leary said. “These next two conference games, we’ll be looking for him to add to his total.”

This game saw O’Leary use an unusual tactic: Every single starter Tuesday was a reserve in UMass’ previous game against Oral Roberts on Saturday, Oct. 18. Going into the game, only two of the 11 starters versus Dartmouth started a majority of the Minutemen’s previous 14 games.

“It was to reward guys who had done a lot of hard work for us all season,” O’Leary said. “ They came in, they had a job to do, and I think they did a great job.”

At the start of the game, the inexperience of the starters manifested in three chances for Big Green striker Eidur Baldvinsson. The Iceland native put two shots on goal in the first half hour of the game, contained each time by goalkeeper Dean Linden, who finished with three saves.

The UMass starters recovered from these mistakes and kept the Big Green at bay through the rest of the period, until O’Leary subbed on his usual starters. The Minutemen subs had 15 shots in the second half to Dartmouth’s two, and a 9-0 advantage in shots on goal.

Freshman forward Yuto Tsuchiya played 66 minutes for UMass, blowing away his previous season high of 36 minutes. Despite not attempting any shots, Tsuchiya showed flashes of promise, making good runs and showcasing impressive dribbling skill.

“[Tsuchiya] is very strong,” O’Leary said. “Holding the ball up, making runs. I think he did a terrific job.”

The Minutemen head to Minnesota on Saturday, Oct. 25 for a conference showdown with St. Thomas. That game will kick off at 1 p.m. and can be watched live on the Summit League Network.

