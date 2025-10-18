UMass men’s soccer suffers defeat to Oral Roberts

The Massachusetts men’s soccer team fell to Oral Roberts on Saturday as its defense buckled at the end of the second half for a 2-0 loss in the Summit League matchup. UMass (5-4-5, 1-2-1 Summit) failed to capitalize on numerous chances throughout, as the Golden Eagles (4-8-1, 1-2 Summit) found the back of the net twice in two minutes to secure a victory at Rudd Field.

After a scoreless first half, both teams increased the tempo with 20 minutes left to play. A breakaway counterattack by Oral Roberts forward Emilio Cazares led to a corner kick, which no Minutemen could control before Golden Eagles defender Aiden Ussery batted it into the goal.

Oral Roberts maintained its intensity following the goal, regaining possession and setting up midfielder Emmanuel Denis on the right wing. Denis floated a cross to Cazares on the other side of the box. The senior volleyed the ball past UMass goalkeeper Alex Geczy and into the right side of the net for his third goal of the year.

“They won the penalty boxes,” head coach Fran O’Leary said. “And usually, the team that wins the penalty boxes is the team that wins the game”.

The Minutemen outpaced the Golden Eagles in the first half, leading them in shots, 13-6, and shots on goal, 7-3. High, aggressive UMass pressure stifled Oral Roberts’ attempts to create chances as Minutemen defenders consistently won dispossessions and interceptions.

“I think we were very, very good between the 18–yard lines,” O’Leary said. “We came first [to balls], we put on a good display in the midfield, that’s why we garnered so many shots.”

A major chance arose in the 30th minute when Matt Cence evaded keeper Joao Mesquita and fired a ball towards an open net, but Golden Eagles defender Zak Ford cleared the shot off the goal line.

UMass wouldn’t get as good of a chance for the rest of the game, as Oral Roberts’ defense proved resilient. Mesquita, the Golden Eagles’ keeper, led the way with his third clean sheet of the season and nine crucial saves.

Later in the game, the physical defensive battle became heated, with two yellow cards dealt to each team for a series of late tackles in the final 30 minutes. After one rough foul, Minutemen defender Joseph Bianco exchanged words with several Oral Roberts players before being separated by teammates.

The loss drops UMass from No. 2 to No. 6 in the Summit League, only in front of the Golden Eagles, who got their first conference win.

The loss came at a vital time for the Minutemen, who have only three games left until the Summit League playoffs, where they’ll hope to compete for a bid to the NCAA Division I men’s soccer tournament.

“I think we’ve been in pretty good form,” O’Leary said. “We’ve got to keep creating chances, but get maybe one or two more runners in the box, so that when the balls going across and facing the goal we get the first contact.”

Senior forward JP Mbuthia, who totaled four goals and two assists through the first six games of the season, was held scoreless and without an assist for his third game in a row.

UMass looks to get back in the win column on Tuesday, Oct. 21 as Dartmouth comes to Rudd Field. The game kicks off at 3 p.m. and can be watched on the Summit League network.

