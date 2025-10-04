UMass men’s soccer wins thriller 2-1 in Elite Eight rematch against Denver

The Massachusetts men’s soccer team survived a ferocious Denver attack for a 2-1 win in a rematch of last year’s NCAA tournament quarterfinals. UMass (5-3-4, 1-1 Summit League) withstood a 27-shot onslaught from the Pioneers (5-6, 1-1 Summit), capitalizing on the counterattack twice to secure the win.

After JP Mbuthia got a red card, the Minutemen were forced to play a man down for much of the second half, trying their best to weather Denver’s pressure. With just under five minutes left in the game, a long clearance sailed over the heads of every player, right in the path of the pressing Matt Cence.

The senior collected the ball in stride, bursting by Dylan Akau, the lone Pioneers defender at the half line. After clinging to a 1-0 lead for most of the game, Cence had a chance to put it away for the home squad.

As he crossed the 18-yard box, Cence slammed on the brakes, letting Akau get in position between Cence and the goal. With Akau and Gabe Schwartz, Denver’s goalkeeper, defending him, Cence charged hard to the right before pulling the ball left. The midfielder shifted back to the right and faked a shot, getting Schwartz to dive. Cence took one more touch before floating a shot into the open goal to put UMass up 2-0.

“[Cence] is a real offensive threat for us,” head coach Fran O’Leary said. “He can score goals, he scored a magical goal last game, he scored again today, a terrific goal, but he also assisted on the first goal with a great cross. He’s very, very important to us.”

The Minutemen’s first goal came 29 minutes into the game on another counterattack. Cence dribbled down the left sideline with a defender draped over him, then delivered a low cross into the 6-yard box. Magnús Ingi Halldórsson timed his run, getting behind the weak-side back and meeting the ball at the back post to give UMass a thunderous 1-0 lead.

“I saw Cence had the ball and I saw the fullback wasn’t marking me,” Halldórsson said. “I just made the run back post, and [Cence] obviously saw me, clipped the ball over and [it was] an easy finish.”

After the Minutemen’s first goal, the Pioneers constantly threatened, generating chance after chance. Just under a minute after Halldórsson’s goal, Denver sent Erik Collins on a perfectly placed through ball. UMass keeper Alex Geczy came out to play the bouncing pass but mistimed his dive, leaving Collins a wide-open goal. The freshman tried to connect on the volley, but couldn’t get on top of the ball, sending it sailing over the open net.

The Pioneers attempted six shots over the final 15 minutes of the first half while the Minutemen attempted none. UMass’ backline stopped wave after wave of pressure, throwing its bodies in front of shots, crosses and everything in between.

“We’re playing one of the best teams in the country, [Denver] got in the final four [last year], and they handled us quite comfortably last season in the elite eight,” O’Leary said. “I thought, today, the whole team focused and took pride in their defending. The back four, and later in the game, the back five, just threw their bodies on the line.”

The Pioneers cut the deficit to one on a late goal by Collins. After a stoppage due to a head injury sustained by defender Brad Moccio, Denver quickly pushed down the left wing. A dangerous cross bounced around inside the 6-yard box before finding Collins. He wasted little time, pounding the ball into the bottom left corner with 3:45 left in the game.

The Minutemen entered the game on a 0-2-3 skid, including multiple games in which they gave up a lead late. Saturday’s win snapped the streak and gave UMass its first win in the Summit League.

“I was talking with the head of our alumni leadership group, and I said, ‘Magic can happen on Rudd [field],’” O’Leary said. “We can beat one of the elite programs in the country.”

The Minutemen look to maintain their momentum at Omaha on Oct. 11. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. with the game available to be watched live on Summit League Network.

