UMass panel discusses the past and present of federal immigration policy in the US

On Thursday, Oct. 16, the University of Massachusetts hosted two guest experts for a presentation and Q&A panel on federal immigration policy in light of recent federal actions.

The presentation began with a brief speech given by Vice Chancellor of Equity and Inclusion Marsha McGriff. The speech introduced the speakers and the department’s newly created Community, Democracy and Dialogue (CDD) initiative.

The first speaker was Ragini Shah, a clinical professor of law and the director of the Suffolk University Law School Immigrant Justice Clinic. He started by saying that for much of U.S. history, regulations on immigration existed at the state government level rather than at the federal level.

“It wasn’t until 1882 that the federal government actually passed its first immigration regulation,” Shah said. “The Chinese Exclusion Act, which affected at least 20,000 Chinese people.”

In 1924, the establishment of the National Origins Quota further limited the immigration of Asians, Africans and Eastern Europeans.

“There’s open immigration from countries like Mexico, Jamaica and Haiti because the [United States] was dependent on the labor from these places,” Shah said. “Government officials started to scapegoat Mexican immigrants for the bad economic conditions brought on by the Depression, [which] led to the mass deportation effort, the first one we know of in the country’s history.”

Shah discussed that over the last couple of years, federal funding on immigration related projects has seen an increase, but in 2025, a sharp uptick in this funding made it appear as if spending in previous years was a flat line of consistency.

“The amount that’s been allocated is 170 billion dollars,” Shah said. “It represents a real increase in private involvement in immigration enforcement, as 45 billion has been specifically allocated to ICE to build private detention facilities.”

Following Shah’s presentation, Nicholas Valentino, the Donald R. Kinder Collegiate Professor of Political Science and research professor in the Center for Political Studies at the University of Michigan, discussed the role of immigration in the United States, specifically how it impacts the economy, crime and public perception.

Valentino presented sources from economists who have done extensive research on the immigration impact and he concluded that “The worst possible effect that immigration has on local or federal economics is zero.”

The presentation outlined several studies, including a Stanford research study, in which crime rates are lower among both documented and undocumented immigrants than among native born citizens.

Valentino acknowledged there is a deep divide when it comes to immigration and immigration policy. As a public opinion expert, Valentino has worked to challenge claims that the separation in opinions on immigration stems from the political divide in the country.

Valentino attributes this sudden shift in opinions to how the 2024 election was structured around negative rhetoric about human rights and immigration, leading to an increase in support of Trump’s policies by party members.

“Large partisan divides that we think of as separating and polarizing us in American politics on a variety of issues are not actually very old,” Valentino said. “There starts to be some difference you can detect near the end of this time series of 2020, but it’s really 2024 where you see these numbers divide sharply, where Republicans suddenly believe at much higher rates than before that immigrants take jobs.”

Shah emphasized that the historical precedents, current immigration practices and shifting views are still rooted in systemic racism.

“If you see where these resources are being spent now, I would say that there’s some evidence that [there is an effort] to deport people to make the country white,” Shah said.

Shah also mentioned how recent immigration crackdowns have affected the ability of international college students to travel or find employment after graduation. She noted how the rules of knowing your rights are no longer applicable in many cases.

“There is no rhyme or reason,” Shah said. “It’s like one group today and a different one tomorrow and a third group the next day. That is by design, a design to make everyone feel anxious and everyone feel on edge.”

Shah ended by emphasizing the role of the individual, encouraging people to use resources like the Luce hotline, a hotline that people can call if they witness an ICE operation.

Valentino added another role individuals in America can play: “Massive peaceful protests.”

“The peaceful part is absolutely critical,” Valentino said. “There is very good evidence that the intention of some of these interventions by the administration is to trigger violent protests so that they can justify the crackdown.”

Olivia Pang can be reached at [email protected].