UMass prepares for weekend series against Omaha

The No. 13 Massachusetts hockey team is preparing for its first big road drop of the season this weekend against Omaha.

The Minutemen, (4-1-0, 0-1 Hockey East) come into the series after an up and down weekend, registering a win against Bentley, but a loss in its Hockey East Association (HEA) opener against Northeastern. The Mavericks (1-1 National Collegiate Hockey Conference) secured a series split against No. 20 Minnesota State this past weekend.

UMass haven’t been playing their best hockey going into the non-conference series, but results show otherwise. After the Minutemen’s win against Bentley, head coach Greg Carvel was satisfied with the win, but described the team and star forward Jack Musa as “off.”

“I have to find something that makes [Musa] click,” Carvel said. “Too many unknowns right now, and that’s not the worst thing in the world. For me as a head coach, you like predictability and stability, and we aren’t there right now.”

Carvel and his staff will take the Omaha series as another opportunity to tinker with the lineup and work different groups together. He also spoke to some injuries that will affect what the lines will look like on Friday night but didn’t specify the players out.

Omaha opened its season with two wins, one of which came from an exhibition game against Air Force but is not reflected in its record. Marcus Nguyen leads the team in points with a goal and two assists. The Calgary native has gained the trust of Mavericks head coach Mike Gabinet, who played the freshman in the opener against Minnesota State. He found comfort in his stroke going into the second game, taking four shots and adding another assist.

UMass’ response to Nguyen is a defense that has faltered at times. Carvel has shifted partnerships on multiple occasions in the early stages. He paired Francesco Dell’Elce and Larry Keenan back together, where they played last season and prior to college hockey. This means freshman Landon Nycz and redshirt freshman Charlie Lieberman will be the new young grouping.

Carvel spoke to the development of a young player like Nycz and his path to becoming a staple in the program.

“[Nycz’s] a good kid,” Carvel said. “He works hard and he’s easy to coach. We just got to get him to be a UMass hockey player. You saw Larry Keenan last year. Very similar player. He struggled at the beginning of the year, but I thought he was our best defenseman when we were playing Minnesota in the NCAA tournament.”

The Mavericks have a similar look defensively with senior leaders and underclassmen rounding out the lines. Senior-captain Griffin Ludtke, who already has two assists on the season, and junior Aidan de La Gorgendiere, also with multiple points in the campaign, lead the unit.

Musa and Václav Nestrašil, have led the Minutemen attack. Daniel Jenčko and Jack Galanek have both added five points each as well.

Nick VanTassell has been the player Carvel has spoken most highly about, however. The UMass head coach compared VanTassell to Lucas Mercuri, the top-line center from its last four seasons. The New Jersey native has developed into a forward that plays a lot bigger than he is and has helped the Minutemen in both the first and second line with two points on the season.

“In my first years, [Carvel] would call me out in practice if I wasn’t playing big or to my identity,” VanTassell said. “It only took me until my junior year to start using my body. I just got to keep that going into the rest of the year.”

Simon Latkoczy is the Omaha goaltender projected to be between the pipes Friday. In his career, Latkoczy has posted a .918 save percentage and an overall record of 45-35-5. Last season, he dominated the Minutemen with 24 saves in a 3-2 Maverick victory.

“What I remember from last year is their goaltender playing pretty well against us,” Carvel said. “I know he is one of the top goalies in the country. I like the matchup. We are two very even teams.”

Michael Hrabal is having a stellar year in net for the Minutemen through five games. He is posting a .924 save percentage and averaging 29 saves per game.

Another factor to pay attention to is the clash of unique conferences. Carvel spoke about the differences between the HEA and the NCHC.

“Hockey East has become a very physical league, which is different from when I got here,” Carvel said. “The NCHC is a much more fluid game. There’s not as much body contact from what I’ve watched with Omaha. A lot of puck possession by them, which is how I’d describe them.”

The two-game series will commence on Friday, Oct. 24 in Omaha, NE, and will follow into Saturday to finish it off. Puck drop is at 8 p.m. both nights and can be streamed on NCHC TV.

Ezekiel Altman can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @EzekielAltman.