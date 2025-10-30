UMass SJP presents guilty tribunal verdicts to administration

On Oct. 28, around 60 students, staff and community members assembled in front of the Student Union to present the ‘verdicts’ reached at the Western Massachusetts People’s Tribunal to the University of Massachusetts administration.

The tribunal was held in a mock trial format on Saturday and consisted of 11 organizations that presented six cases against the academic and corporate institutions of the Pioneer Valley’s direct or indirect involvement in the events unfolding in Gaza.

These included Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) v. UMass administration’s stance on antisemitism; Stop L3Harris Northampton v. L3Harris and the city of Northampton; The Radical STEM Bloc v. UMass administration and the military-industrial complex; Hampshire College Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) v. Hampshire College Board of Trustees, Business Operations Committee; Smith College SJP v. the Trustees of Smith College; and UMass Coalition for Palestine v. UMass administration and Board of Trustees.

The audience served as the jury and found the defense guilty in all six cases. Unlike a traditional court, verdicts were made based on a majority vote. All were unanimous except for one ‘not guilty’ vote in the Trustees of Smith College case.

The Tuesday protest, organized by UMass SJP, focused on the cases that found the UMass administration and Board of Trustees guilty of “complicity in genocide,” according to Koby Leff, an organizer of the tribunal and member of the Professional Staff Union (PSU) Solidarity Caucus.

The Demonstration Response and Safety Team (DRST) were present and watched the forming group in front of the Student Union. DRST has become more active in surveilling protests this year, most recently watching SJP’s demonstration at the Isenberg career fair protesting the presence of RTX (formerly Raytheon), an aerospace and defense company.

Students organizing the protest asked Leff to connect them with the security network that the PSU Solidarity Caucus has garnered. He was there in support of the students, but also as a trusted adult that the administration would have a “harder time gaslighting and harming,” Leff said.

The student protesters would not share their names with the Massachusetts Daily Collegian, citing fear of repercussions from the DRST.

At the career fair protest, the DRST told students they would be charged with Student Code of Conduct charges if they did not stop chanting outside the Campus Center Auditorium. The group of administrators also said they would call the UMass Police Department (UMPD) on demonstrators if they did not comply.

One of the codes cited by the DRST was the prohibition of any “conduct that disrupts the academic, residential, and/or social environment of the campus or surrounding areas,” saying that their chanting had been disruptive to Isenberg students trying to seek employment.

Leff reflected on DRST’s use of this code during SJP’s last protest. “The fact that UMass is not willing to take a hard look at that reality and ask if it’s worth disrupting, I think, is extremely shameful,” Leff said.

“[The pro-Palestine movement has] faced police violence on campus. We’ve faced fascist death threats. We’ve faced [Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)] abductions and threats,” Leff said. “I think it’s really important that the community come together to protect each other. We keep us safe, as the saying goes.”

At around 2:47 p.m., after the introductory speech, the group, wearing keffiyehs and masks to conceal their identities, marched from the Student Union to Whitmore Administration Building to deliver the verdict.

The protesters chanted, “no justice, no peace”, “Javier Reyes you can’t hide, you’re supporting genocide” among other phrases.

In front of Whitmore, the charges and possible reparations agreed upon by tribunal judges were read aloud; The UMass administration and Board of Trustees were found guilty by the tribunal audience of “weaponization of antisemitism”, “weaponizing science [by] supporting the military industrial complex”, “complicity in the Israeli genocide in Palestine” and “criminalization of pro-Palestine organizing on campus”, according to a pamphlet handed out at the event.

The creation of a center for decolonial studies, denouncement of the definition of antisemitism cited by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) and a ceremony of apology were among the reparations called for by the tribunal judges.

Protesters then started walking up the ramp into Whitmore, briefly being stopped by the DRST before marching to the Chancellor’s office.

The administrators, including Executive Director for Environmental Health & Safety and Emergency Management Jeff Hescock and Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Campus Life Shelly Perdomo-Ahmed, accepted a piece of paper listing the charges and reparations requested on behalf of the chancellor. The protesters then reiterated their speech of guilty charges and potential amends.

The group walked out of Whitmore chanting, concluding the protest around 3:30 p.m..

