UMass Student Legal Services Office gives advice for international students

Editor’s note: This article was designed to provide insight and guidance for those navigating the changing national policy regarding immigration.

As of August, over 6,000 student visas have been revoked by the State Department in this year alone. Attorney Benjamin Farrell at University of Massachusetts Student Legal Services Office (SLSO) offered advice about the most important information and available resources for international students at UMass.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), there has been an increase in detentions and deportations during President Donald Trump’s second term in office, with ICE arresting an average of 600 immigrants each day — over twice the ordinary for some states — according to NPR.

The administration has also terminated records in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) database without informing universities, and proposed a federal funding compact onto select schools, with terms that include capping international student enrollment at 15 percent.

“There’s nothing you or I can do to stop [ICE] from being on public property — and most of this campus is public,” Farrell said. However, he noted that ICE agents cannot enter private spaces, such as classrooms in session, dorms and off-campus apartments or houses, without a judicial warrant.

With relation to the Office of Global Affairs’ guidance, Farrell advised students to carry copies of documents that identify them and their immigration status. Students can get these copies notarized if they wish at the UMass SLSO, which is open for notary services on a walk-in basis.

The identification papers include: a green card, I-94 or I-95, I-20 (F-1 holders), DS-2019 (J-1 holders), I-797 approval notice (H-1B holders), a valid driver’s license or your UCard.

Farrell also recommended carrying a photocopy of the biographical and visa pages of your passport.

For students who are here on an F-1 visa, Farrell advised to “err on the side of caution when it comes to work.” He said that F-1 visas are particularly strict about unauthorized work, which is work (paid or unpaid) that exceeds the maximum hours allowed.

These rules can apply to internships, starting businesses and trading stocks, Farrell said. According to Farrell, the Department of State often revokes visas without any grace period when they find unauthorized work. The Office of Global Affairs is available to work with students regarding their employment and how to stay within the limits of their student visas.

Farrell recommended preparing a “safety planning packet,” which is a set of documents compiled by the UMass SLSO to help students stay organized in case of emergency. The packet, available to download and print on the SLSO website, contains a personal questionnaire, an attorney appearance form, a general release form and more.

The SLSO is a resource available to any undergraduate or graduate student. Students with immigration-related questions can attend confidential drop-in “Ask the Attorney” sessions with Farrell. The sessions are held each Tuesday from 2-3 p.m., alternating weekly between in-person sessions at the SLSO and Zoom sessions. For more specific or urgent matters, students can schedule an appointment with legal services on their website.

If approached by ICE agents, Farrell said that students should remain calm and ask immediately: “Am I free to leave?”

“Whether you’re here legally or undocumented, every person has the same due process rights,” he said. “That’s the question you ask. Am I free to leave? Can I contact my attorney?”

Students can carry copies of a Know Your Rights Red Card as a reminder of their constitutional rights, such as the right to remain silent or to refuse unwarranted entry into a private residence.

Farrell noted that local police can be a useful resource in an emergency. However, he acknowledged that some students may be reluctant to interact with law enforcement of any kind.

“I completely understand that some students have a mistrust of the police,” Farrell said. “It is a good resource to use, if you’re comfortable doing so. They’re the only ones that are open 24/7, and they will contact administration.” Police can also contact an attorney.

Even with emergency plans in place, community support is crucial to protecting and aiding the international student community.

Farrell encouraged students who are legal citizens to be someone’s buddy by checking in on them regularly and being prepared to get them help, if necessary. Farrell also emphasized the importance of filming and sharing videos of immigration enforcement agents. “If you see anything on the streets, start recording … expose what they’re [ICE] doing,” Farrell said.

