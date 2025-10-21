UMass Super Smash Bros club turns casual players into competitors

On Thursday nights in the Black Box Theatre, one can hear the sounds of victorious cheers, the groans of losing or the sounds of buttons mashing. This is a typical meeting for the Super Smash Bros Club, or SmashUMA, at the University of Massachusetts.

Published by Nintendo, “Super Smash Bros.” is a crossover video game series that includes characters from various Nintendo and third-party games. The objective of the game is to fight and knock the opponent(s) off the stage by trying to increase their damage until a winner is crowned.

With roughly 30 consistent members, their meetings are livley with members playing games from the “Super Smash Bros” series together and against eachother.

“It’s a competitive scene and a place where people go to play and compete,” Andrew Firth, senior civil engineering major and club president, said.

The club hosts weekly meetings on Thursdays in the Black Box Theater in the Student Union, as well as monthly tournaments. Firth described what a typical tournament might look like for a frequent member.

“It’s best-of-three until we get [to the] top four and then it’s a best-of-five most of the time,” Firth said. “We also have rankings from the tournaments. At the end of the semester we release the ranking. Most of the time it’s ten players.”

Monthly tournaments, which use double elimination brackets, are open to individuals on and off-campus within the Western Massachusetts area.

“Lots of people come from UMass, but a good amount of people are just from around the area,” Ashwin Chandra, club vice president and biology and political science major, said.

The club also competes in tournaments across New England. The out-of-state tournaments provide a special opportunity for club members to connect with Super Smash Bros players outside of the UMass campus.

“There’s so much cross registration of people from outside of here going to the UMass tournaments, and people from UMass going to Connecticut or Boston tournaments,” Chandra said. “So many people are drawn in by the game and its competitive nature.”

According to Chandra, the club meetings have been held in unique locations, with members frequently carpooling to locations both on and off-campus.

“Sometimes they’re at a house, once it was at a movie theater,” Chandra said. “In New Hampshire [the tournament] was held at a Pho restaurant!”

While anyone can come to meetings to play Super Smash Bros regardless of skill level, the club encourages active participation for members looking to improve at the game and compete in tournaments.

“It’s a lot like sports,” Chandra said. “These are people who want to grind the game and get good at it. If they wanted to play for fun, they wouldn’t come as often. They want to compete.”

Gavin Woodcock, a sophomore biology major, recently joined SmashUMA. A passionate Super Smash Bros fan, Woodcock was grateful to find a community of fellow enjoyers of the video game.

“You meet a lot of different people, and it’s a great way to socialize with others,” Woodcock said. “And you’re doing something you enjoy!”

Chandra believes that the sense of community is ultimately the superlative part of Super Smash Bros Club.

“I’d say that playing the games is one thing, but I do think it’s the community,” Chandra said. “I met a lot of my first friends here, and they have lasted from freshman year to senior year now.”

For more information on the Super Smash Bros Club, visit their Campus Pulse page.

