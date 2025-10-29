UMass women’s basketball wins exhibition game over assumption 69-37

The Massachusetts women’s basketball team played its sole exhibition game against Assumption Wednesday night. The match-up was played in the Champions Center and closed to the public, but families and players still created a lively atmosphere.

The Minutewomen’s performance mirrored the energy around the court. UMass showed an early commitment to defense and transition play from the opening tip. Whichever five players head coach Mike Leflar had on the floor applied full court pressure, played the passing lanes aggressively and forced turnovers that led to fast break points.

“We want to get easy baskets,” Leflar said. “We have guards that push the ball and can rebound and go, so we want to get some easy ones in transition.”

In the half court, the Minutewomen displayed strong chemistry and an eagerness to feed the hot hand. Whenever a player knocked down a shot or made a key play, everyone looked to keep her involved on the next possession.

After a flat second quarter where the Greyhounds outscored the Minutewomen, UMass came out firing after halftime. The team was led by forward Megan Olbrys, who found consistent success in the paint with easy looks at the rim and midrange jumpers during the third quarter.

Guard Yahmani McKayle picked up right where she left off from last season, starting hot from the first minute. The sophomore scored efficiently within the flow of the offense, rarely forcing shots. Many of her points came in transition off turnovers, where she sprinted down the court for open midrange jumpers and layups.

Leflar’s play calling helped McKayle’s play to open up. One included a well-designed inbound play that led to a three pointer scored from a corner which she drained confidently.

“[The team] did some different things on ball screens, so they allowed [McKayle] to get in the paint,” Leflar said. “I think [McKayle] made some decisions and had a really nice game offensively.”

Guard Allie Palmieri also delivered a strong offensive performance. Palmieri managed the fast break with poise, often making the right pass to set up a teammate but also taking advantage of open looks when they came. The grad student knocked down a pair of three pointers and kept the offense flowing smoothly.

The Minutewomen made a point of getting center Chinenye Odenigbo more involved offensively in the second half. The junior center had been active on defense and on the boards throughout the game, but she didn’t record her first basket until the third quarter. The Walpole Mass. native corralled an offensive rebound and finished with a clean hook shot.

UMass continued to feed Odenigbo down low in the fourth quarter, where she used her size to dominate smaller defenders and finish efficiently around the rim.

Forward Lilly Ferguson also stood out, contributing across the board while bringing relentless energy. Late in the fourth quarter, with the Minutewomen already up by 30, she drew a charge, a play that symbolized the selfless, gritty culture Leflar and his staff have built in the locker room.

“We have that goal of winning the championship and it’s the process,” Palmieri said. “It’s not just about one game; it’s about the stretch.”

UMass will officially open their season next week, carrying the same defensive intensity and team-first mentality that defined their preseason showing.

The Minutewomen will travel to Old Dominion for their season opener on Monday Nov. 3. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.

