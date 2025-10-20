UMass women’s soccer falls 1-0 to Toledo on the road

On Sunday, the Massachusetts women’s soccer team had the chance to qualify for the Mid-American Conference post-season tournament. However, after falling 1-0 to Toledo, it now sits at eighth, two spots from qualifying.

To make the tournament, the Minutewomen (5-6-4, 3-4-2 MAC) need to win both of their last two games to have a chance of moving into the sixth spot to surpass both Eastern Michigan and Bowling Green.

Head coach Jason Dowiak said the game was a “big time” learning opportunity for his squad and for some individual players. He said they need to adapt to how they are feeling when they aren’t playing or feeling their best.

“We got outworked, we got outplayed,” Dowiak said. “We had too many of our top players not really rise to the challenge to play with enough urgency to warrant getting a more positive result.”

Coming into the matchup, goalkeeper Leah Nisenfeld had recorded four consecutive clean sheets. After the Rockets’ (4-5-6, 1-4-4 MAC) Emma Rhoades scored the sole goal of the afternoon, this streak — which started after UMass fell to Western Michigan — was snapped.

The goal started with throw-in down near the half mark to Hailee Maynard, who sent the ball to Kaema Amachree on the right of the box, Rhoades gained possession from a cross pass on the left side of the penalty box. Running to meet Amachree’s cross, she tapped it past a frozen Nisenfeld into the back of the net.

This was the first game in over a month where Toledo went ahead first. The tally also marked Rhodes and Amachree’s first goal and assist this season, respectively.

Standing out for the Minutewomen was forward Sophia Foley. With nine minutes remaining in the first half, she seemingly tied for the matchup but was ultimately called offside.

A corner kick from captain Sarah Flanagan into the box was then headed down by Annie McCaffrey to set up Foley’s shot. Possessing the ball from a bounce allowed her to nudge it over Rocket goalkeeper Agnes Stenlund’s shoulder. In the lead-up to the play, however, the sophomore moved ahead of Toledo’s defenders and found herself in an offside position.

In the 72nd minute, Foley went down after a slide tackle. The Hanover, Mass. native was ultimately carted off the field and replaced by junior Caroline Dickson.

“[Foley] was having a good day for sure, and we hope [the injury] is nothing too serious,” Dowiak said. “Since she arrived last year, [she’s] always been a player that’s found ways to create opportunities for herself. Getting into the starting lineup at times, stepping up when we needed somebody to add a different level of energy into the game.”

25 minutes remained in the matchup when it seemed the Rockets were about to go up 2-0 and secure their first conference win comfortably. Toledo’s Alli Macbeth set up a corner, sending it into the pack in the six-yard box, but Nisenfeld palmed it out. After gaining possession, Toledo players passed to the left side and made another attempt, but ultimately the ball hit the post and went out behind.

UMass recorded only seven shots Sunday, the second-lowest tally of its season. Two of its shots were on goal and came from Peyton Costello. Sarah DeFreitas, Aline Traber, and Dickson each recorded one. McCaffrey recorded two, but neither was on target.

Corner kicks were the name of the game for the Minutewomen, and the only area of play where they recorded more than their hosts. After being awarded 11 and Foley’s goal attempt coming from one of them, UMass just needs to fit the final puzzle piece to take full advantage of its corner chances.

Dowiak was unsure if the back-to-back long road trips led to the Minutewomen carrying some “wear and tear” into the contest. He stated they played too slow for the Rockets’ pace today.

“We’ve got such an awesome group of people,” Dowiak said. “They’re so close and so committed. I love our team for those reasons … we are so ready, as a staff, to see [the team] rise to their full potential.”

With 19 freshmen and sophomores who now have 16 games under their belt this season, Dowiak said the experience is there for the UMass roster, but it still needs to consistently perform and get the results it needs to slot itself into the post-season tournament.

Next, the Minutewomen will host Ohio on Sunday, Oct. 26 for their Show Racism The Red Card game. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.

